Innovations to help future generations build sustainable growth-News





The outbreak and impact of Covid-19 has certainly amplified the need for faster digitization in key economic sectors such as education and health.

The United Arab Emirates is one of the major countries in the Middle East that has embarked on a digital transformation with a clear vision of bringing innovation that will drive future generations to build sustainable growth, said Maurits Tichelman, vice president. , Sales, Marketing, Communications Group and GM said. Global Market and Partner EMEA Region, Intel.

Tichelman said: Global superpowers and Intel’s powerful pillars of cloud, 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence and more are accelerating the digitization trend. “

Intel’s Project Mustakbal says it will rapidly establish a healthy IT ecosystem and bring Intel’s benefits with partners such as Etisalat Digital, Honeywell, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST). We have established a common goal. Middle East.

Project Mustakbal is dedicated to helping governments and ecosystems in the region to leverage the world of data and diversify their economies beyond oil dependence. Through this unique project, Intel will provide technology, sales and marketing resources in new areas from edge computing to networking, cloud, AI and autonomous driving.

In addition, the One Intel team will work with some of the largest brands to offer new transformational deals in the region, including HPC in Saudi Aramco, smart cities with Moro in Dubai, and RAN virtualization with Saudi Telecom. doing. Meanwhile, the company has also signed new partnership agreements with Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), Sharjah Research and Technology Innovation Park (SRTIP), Abu Dhabi Ministry of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and others.

The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), responsible for leading the digital transformation of the Abu Dhabi government, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Intel. The agreement aims to expand strategic partnerships and cooperation between the parties, especially in the area of ​​accelerating digital transformation in Abu Dhabi.

Intel is developing a strategy to address the global chip shortage that is expected to continue until 2022. Tichelman said: “The demand for chips is unprecedented worldwide and we work closely with the ecosystem to supply our products. The shortage is expected to continue and strong supply chain management becomes supercritical. It’s on the way. “

According to consulting firm AlixPartners, the ongoing chip shortage is expected to generate $ 110 billion in revenue for the global automotive industry in 2021. In line with this, Intel’s recent plans to spend up to $ 20 billion to build two factories in Arizona to expand its advanced chip manufacturing capabilities include Intel’s software, silicon and platforms, packaging, And the process. This will certainly help fill the shortage gap under the new strategy.

Recently, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger outlined the company’s path to manufacturing, designing and delivering leadership products and creating long-term value for stakeholders. In the company’s global Intel Unleashed: Engineering the Future webcast, Gelsinger shared a vision for IDM 2.0, a major evolution of Intel’s integrated device manufacturing (IDM) model. Gelsinger has announced significant manufacturing expansion plans, starting with an estimated $ 20 billion investment to build two new factories (or fabs) in Arizona. He also announced Intel’s plans to become a leading provider of foundry capacity in the United States and Europe to serve customers around the world. The extension is expected to create more than 3,000 permanent high-tech, high-paying jobs. Over 3,000 construction jobs; and about 15,000 local long-term employment.

— [email protected]

Sandhya D’Mello journalist. Limit. My interests are economics, finance and information technology. Prior to joining Khaleej Times, he worked with major Indian publications, including The Economic Times.

