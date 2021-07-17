Resident Evil is the scariest video game for wild psychological reasons





The video games “Resident Evil” and “Resident Evil Village” are the latest releases of Capcom’s long-running survival horror series.

Both games feature first-person gameplay and are centered around the main character, Ethan Winters. Ethan Winters is almost completely anonymous. His face is hidden in advertisements and games. All we know about Ethan is a backlit silhouette and a set of hands. This is what the player projects when playing.

Some players suggest that Ethans’ experience of hand damage remains with them after play, motivating commentary on sites like Gamerant. On other game commentary sites like Kotaku and IGN, the writer jokes that someone at Capcom hates his hand.

At the pop culture site The Mary Sue, the site’s fandom editors are discussing how Ethans’ hand damage plays an important role in the growth of his character.

My research explores how game design involves players through emotional identification and physical participation.

In Resident Evil and Village, the player experiences reification through the hands of Ethans, which encourages him to feel his trauma. The use of first-person perspective games helps build cultural and psychological projections and makes players feel part of the experience.

Why Ethan’s Hands Are Important

Ethans’ hands experience a lot of trauma in the two games, coupled with the sound and voice acting that expresses pain and suffering. His hands are cut, stabbed, bitten, slashed, and cruelly removed, making both games visible throughout gameplay.

Players are constantly aware of damage when raising their hands to check health monitors in Resident Evil, or when interacting with village doors, ladders, and gates.

In Resident Evil, Ethan’s left hand is violently removed with a chainsaw and mysteriously reattached with staples and drugs. In the village, Ethans’ right hand was removed after pulling the hook into his hand and biting his finger.

He must pick up his hand, which appears in the inventory as a severed hand. He heals by pouring medicine into his hands, removing the damage, and reattaching the mysteriously severed limbs.

Why do these games make us so aware of Ethans’ poor and injured hands?

Why does a player notice in a biohazard game that the main character, Ethans, has hurt his hand? (Shutterstock)

Avatar theory

Game body and avatar theories often focus on the psychology of projection and identity. Bob Rehak, a professor of film and media studies, explains the reification as follows:

Players experience the game through the exclusive mediation of another avatar whose eyes, ears, and body are components of complex technical and psychological devices.

That avatar’s body is a way to understand how we play the game. Film theorist Torben Grodal discusses immersion as part of our emotional response.

He writes that video game players are personally responsible for the results.

The player’s assessment of her potential determines how she experiences the monster. Fear, when a monster presents a challenge, despair if it feels unlikely to deal with it, or victorious aggression if it feels well prepared for the challenge.

In essence, empowerment shapes our emotional experience.

As pointed out by movie and video game theorist Timothy Crick, player projection is a means of creating a high level of dramatic tension and involvement. However, the game can shape its projections and feedback through the hands, which are the main visuals of the avatar’s body.

Our involvement with the world is often mediated by our hands, so when the game wants to emphasize violence or trauma, it may start with the hands. There are cultural and psychological grounds for identifying a hand as an extension of oneself.

In English, the expression to know something like the back of a hand is to know something intimately.

The psychology of relationships with our hands is that we put a rubber hand on the sleeve of a shirt and show a fake hand that is tactilely stimulated in the same way that a real hand receives the same form of contact. It was the focus of research on the illusion of rubber hands, including.

Studies have shown that this is not just a mind game, but physical reactions as well. In just a few minutes, the brain’s signals shift, sending weaker electrical signals to the actual hand.

Resident Evil Soundscape

The physical distress of Ethans is audible and visceral, so the sound enhances vision. Pain goes beyond explanation and words, as Elaine Scarry argues in “The Body of Pain.”

Scarry states that we can use our own experience to see and empathize with pain, but not to understand the pain of others.

Whatever pain is achieved, it is partially achieved by non-sharing and guarantees this non-sharing through resistance to language.

Ethans’ expression is more utterance than speech. Moaning when climbing a ladder with partial hands, exertion when navigating obstacles, screaming of pain and fear. This game makes us realize how overwhelming the pain of Ethans is through these expressions.

Game maker Capcom showed Ethans a healthy hand with a teaser released for the game. (Capcom)

How Ethan Changes the Resident Evil Plot

The hands of Ethans are also at the center of the story. Capcom released a gameplayable teaser a few weeks before the release of Village. In both cases, Ethans’ hands are intact, with no bandages or missing fingers.

The trailer promoting the game also shows an intact hand. Seeing the damage is a glimpse of his trauma.

How we experience the game is the focus of game design and digital storytelling. We are invited to feel uncomfortable with Ethan as he fights through game locations around the Romanian village.

You can’t feel the pain of Ethans, but game designers encourage us to feel uncomfortable.

This article was originally published in The Conversation by Christina Fawcett at the University of Winnipeg. Read the original article here.

