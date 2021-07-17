WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Launches for Beta Testers Latest News





WhatsApp is ultimately improving with important characteristics. Facebook has held immediate messaging assistance notifications, which has been the number one request from users for many years.

On Wednesday, WhatsApp announced that it would spin out restricted public beta analysis for enhanced multi-device capabilities.

With this update, WhatsApp users will be able to manage their services for the first time on gadgets other than up to four phones without having to turn on their registered phones or connect to the Internet.

A spokesman for WhatsApp said that many devices in this series cannot have another phone.

The messaging application said in a post that all companion devices are connected to WhatsApp individually.

To be fair, WhatsApp, which is used by more than 2 billion users worldwide, previously supported the use of multiple devices. Users can access the service simultaneously, for example, from a web browser or desktop application on their PC.

However, the multi-device provider flow currently requires the phone to connect to the web.

In Whatsapp’s own words:

By expecting the phone to see all the processes, the companion device becomes more gradual and usually disconnects. If the phone connection is poor, the battery will be low or the application method will be affected by the phone OS.

In addition, you can only enable one companion device at a time. This means, for example, that you cannot make a call on the portal while viewing SMS on your computer.

The latest WhatsApp multi-device design isolates these issues and eliminates the need to make your smartphone the true standard while seamlessly and securely synchronizing and keeping your user data private.

How does the multi-support feature work?

WhatsApp explains how this feature works and provides insight into why it took so long to submit.

The company says it has created a new technology that guarantees SMS synchronization across multiple devices while managing end-to-end encryption. This action is currently unique on the market.

This property also doesn’t improve how WhatsApp uses users’ cloud backups, a spokeswoman said.

There is no cloud backup on the device you apply to synchronize messages and various application data across your device. The spokesman went on to aim for a white paper detailing the rules.

WhatsApp does not have a specific date to deploy this property to all users. Alternatively, the company initially said it was passing this trait to current beta users.

Over the next few months, we will begin to understand it as an opt-in beta characteristic for a small number of users who use fixed variants of their applications.

Everything is done with the security you expect from @WhatsApp. We have developed a new technology that maintains end-to-end encryption while keeping data more seamless across devices, such as sync message history, contact names, and starred messages. Click here for details: https: //t.co/AnFu4Qh6Hd

— Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) July 14, 2021

The above feature is one of several features that WhatsApp is currently doing. WhatsApp is working on an iPad-only application, and last year it was developing a mode innovation that disappears.

The application, which currently allows users to modify the SMS 7-day timer, will enhance this property to allow users to share photos and videos that can only be viewed once.

Stay tuned for future news.

