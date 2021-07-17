Pay tribute to Kadan Binigangri, India’s first female doctor, Google Doodle





Google Doodle recalled Kadan Binigangri, the first woman trained as a doctor in India on Sunday. Doodle is drawn by Bangalore-based artist Oddrija. Born July 18, 1861 in Bhagalpura, British India (now Bangladesh), Gangley was a voice activist, doctor, and freedom fighter for the liberation of women.

Her father, co-founder of India’s first women’s rights organization, enrolled Gangley in school at a time when education was not common for Indian women. She took advantage of that opportunity and in 1883 Gangley and her companion Chandrum Kibasin became the first women to graduate from college in Indian history.

Shortly after graduation, Gangley married professor and activist Dwarkanato Gangley and recommended that he earn a medical degree. She persisted despite many initial refusals until she entered Calcutta Medical College.

She graduated in 1886 and re-established history as the first woman to become an educated doctor in India. After working and studying in the UK, she earned three additional PhDs specializing in gynecology and returned to India in the 1890s to begin her own personal practice.

Gangley sought to inspire other women in India through both medical services and activities in the Indian Women’s Rights Movement. Among many other campaigns, Gangley joined the other six to form the first all-women’s delegation to the 1889 Indian National Congress.

The 2020 Protomaka Dambini Biographical Television Series, based on Gangris’s life, revived her legacy by telling a new generation of her inspiring stories.

What are the artists’ views on Google Doodle?

Artist Oddrija shared his thoughts on Doodle on his Google page, saying: Looking back, Kadanbinigangri has been at the forefront of contributing to India’s medical infrastructure with an indomitable spirit and inquisitiveness, and has earned three diplomas in Western medicine research.

Working on this Doodle with the same spirit was a very proud moment to represent a young and energetic woman in Bangladesh before independence, as my own family has roots in Bangladesh. Alongside the same, I have come to represent some aspect of my hometown of Calcutta (studying from Gangley at Calcutta Medical College and working for many years at many hospitals throughout Calcutta).

When asked about her first thoughts when asked to work on this Doodle, she said: “Simply put, I created Google Doodle about my hometown personality, spoke my native language and made a big difference. I’m back in her time. It was a proud moment for Bengali! “

Read all the latest news, latest news, coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/kadambini-ganguly-indias-first-female-doctor-honoured-by-google-doodle-3976013.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos