What’s Missing in Your Digital Transformation Journey





Digital transformation (DX) is at the top of most CEOs’ strategic plans around the world. According to Forbes, most of the important digital transformations will be implemented in the next two years.

Nordstrom has committed over $ 1.4 billion in technology capital investment to deliver a rich cross-channel experience and expand digital penetration to 45% over time. After a smart investment in digital, the Irish bank AIB achieved a 25% increase and a 20% decrease in opened accounts. In terms of cost, according to a recent McKinsey survey of global executives.

DX starts with the right digital culture. The shortcomings of organizational culture are one of the major obstacles to corporate success in the digital age.

Creating a better work culture helps every aspect of the company, from employee retention to productivity. Corporate culture is the result of how a company functions and operates.

As CEO, you need to work with all the components of your DX.

1. Develop a clear vision and a cohesive strategy

Based on a recent Deloitte case study, lack of vision and strategy is a major challenge for DX.

As CEO, you need a clear vision and rational strategy for your company’s digital opportunities. A strong vision and sense of purpose invigorate and coordinate the organization.

Share your DX vision with your management team to make sure they are all on the same page. Develop cohesive strategies with feasible transformational goals that address the capabilities of technology, people, and organizations. Ensure a logical approach across functional areas and workgroups.

You don’t have to be a cutting-edge technology expert, but you need to be familiar with leading the company to engage in technology, people, and organizational activities.

2. Design technology and data platforms based on business priorities

Another major challenge for DX is investing in outdated or outdated legacy technology. Older technologies used by multiple processes in an organization seem to be difficult to change because they are working.

The biggest challenge as a CEO is finding the right, efficient and innovative technology that works to save business costs.

Invest in innovative business-driven technologies designed based on your business priorities, not the latest all-purpose technologies. Introduce a new IT architecture for products and processes.

DX efforts require investment, time, and patience. These processes often take years to be fully realized.

Speed ​​up your organization and become more competitive while planning future returns on your investment.

3. Place the best people in the right places

DX is an organizational and human capital commitment. Said Renee McKaskle, CIO of Hitachi Data. It is imperative to create a culture where everyone is tech-savvy.

Start by hiring top-level executives. Find technology leaders who are good communicators and strategists. No matter how difficult it may be, if they aren’t prepared for what’s to come, you may need to let go of your current executives and managers.

Evaluate the entire workforce, determine the required roles, and develop an action plan.

Get ready to face the challenge. DX affects non-IT roles more than IT roles.

Hire top-level IT executives. Hire a mid-manager with technical depth. Shift your current role to a new, viable role, followed by in-house training.

Make sure your employees have the skills and trust to take advantage of changes to make DX successful. Place the best people in the right places and integrate technology with your business.

4. Demonstrate top-down leadership

A strong digital culture means a strong connection between the CEO and employees. CEOs need to work with the entire organization to proactively manipulate decisions, transactions, and priorities in the DX process.

Get support from your leadership team and connect with middle management.

Middle management plays an important role in shaping culture. They need a clear understanding of how changes affect current practices. Once they have a high level of vision, they break it down into meaningful results for their employees.

Modify the organizational structure to run DX fully. Identify middle managers within your organization who have important expertise and create seats for them around the table to ensure their voice is heard. Create a Chief Digital Officer responsible for the complete digital agenda.

Build support for digital reinventing courses, from management ladders to all frontline employees. Adjust your entire organization digitally.

5. Monitor and measure progress

Monitoring progress is a very important process. The strengths and weaknesses of change need to be examined, and more importantly, the entire organization needs to contribute.

Track results on a regular basis. Force middle management to track performance and report to leadership teams. This structure allows you to achieve compliance and meet your team’s expectations. It will bring about improvements, innovations and changes. Maintain a single source of truth for your data. It enhances positive change, draws attention to obstacles and helps improve the DX process.

Evaluate innovation-related measures with a keen focus on ongoing progress. Make sure your entire organization is involved in transformation and contributing to success.

Conclusion

Cultural change is the key to DX. A proper digital culture can foster a workplace that motivates employees to take advantage of new technologies.

Prepare your organization for kickstart changes that affect your entire organization. Create sparks that ignite the necessary cultural changes.

Written by Olga Artemenko.

