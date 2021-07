Details of Fortnite Season 8 and Chapter 3 are rumored by anonymous Leaker

This Fortnite content may be legal as this person has previously been reported to have leaked some accurate information.

We don’t know exactly when Fortnite Season 8 will start, but we know that the current Battle Pass will end on September 12. Fortnite’s Season 8 begins on September 13th, as the new season usually begins shortly after the final Battle Pass ends, but Season 7 may still be extended.

According to Fortnite News, an anonymous leaker who was right about leaks in the past gave us more details about what we can expect to happen with Fortnite. Curiously, this starts with Naruto, who is rumored to be the goal of Season 8’s biggest tier unlock. Epic Games appears to be still “negotiating” to achieve this. In addition, explosive kunai weapons are expected to appear in Season 8.

Other rumored upcoming collaborations include Ariana Grande and Suicide Squad. The leaker claimed to get Ariana Grande’s costume and her own personal concert event in the game. In addition, you’ll see members of the Justice League and Suicide Squad appearing in the Fortnite scene, but it’s still unclear which character they are.

* Potential fortnite storyline spoilers *

This leaker had more to say about what we can look forward to in Chapter 3. They claim that the Cube will make another appearance at the end of the season, which will dominate the Queen’s character, whose identity and details are not yet known. They also said that the map in Chapter 3 would be redesigned. Perhaps Fortnite’s “The Seven” will finally be revealed in Chapter 3.

None of this has been officially confirmed, so the leaker may have leaked information. However, given that leaks have been reported in the past, some of these exciting features could actually be incorporated into the game.

