Tech Pivot-inside BIG DATA





You may have heard sayings and curses, but you can live in an interesting time. There is no proven attribution in the saying, but 2020 may be a good candidate. What worked, what didn’t, who struggled, who progressed, who failed, and who prospered during difficult times as they escaped difficult times and moved into a less traumatic environment. It is important to look back and see.

Especially in the high-tech market, there are cutting-edge entities and products that draw a sharp line between those who struggled and those who prospered. Some struggle to slow production, increase costs, adapt business processes, others thrive because they can produce innovative products quickly, and new opportunities in a rapidly changing business and cultural environment. Some people have shifted their focus to. Many people establish threads in the product lifecycle, where forbidden remoteness affects communication, where data can no longer be kept in separate domains, and where email can be the mainstream. I struggled in a place far from the best way to do it. Entities that could take advantage of processes and technologies to benefit from integrated digital threads often not only competed, but also won.

Ideas come from napkins, whiteboard sketches, showers, and dinner discussions. Great idea like a coin count type machine that takes out a legacy bucket of Lego pieces from shoeboxes, under the bed, various corners and gaps and analyzes the contents to generate possible build directions. High-tech recycling machine! Taking this idea from a napkin to a requirement, defining functionality, putting behavior into a logical framework, and describing physical products, including software, electronics, electrical equipment, and mechanics to meet the intent of the idea, Often the difference is loss, mediocre, and success. Lie. Mediocre product design is done in spreadsheets and documentation, I also products are done in old systems, and innovative products are almost always strategic agility, accuracy and access for all stakeholders. It takes place on a collaboration platform where digital threads are developed for possibilities and actions.

Tech companies are essentially data-driven idea machines. There is no shortage of data, but there is a lack of digestible and practical data in many environments. Product design is a set of decisions based on the known reality of decision makers. Data accuracy is very important. Is the data up to date? Indeed, various domains were modified during the design process to make decisions and create inputs to lifecycle threads. Do you have enough accurate data to make your own decisions based on the decisions of others and yours? Can you access the data? Is the thread complete, or is the data distributed across multiple tools, or is it distributed within an application that relies on an out-of-the-box, old view of someone else’s data model? Or are you resident on a flexibly designed platform to process your data into actionable information for today’s and tomorrow’s decision making?

Returning to our great idea that an example market research is done, initial analysis is performed and the product is feasible, it is a new business model for us. Green recycling machines are POS products that we have wanted to penetrate for some time. How to move from point A to point B is a problem and a challenge. I thought I understood the process and data requirements, but I didn’t really. The types of requirements are different, different for many of us, under different governance, the approval process brings new eyes, and the data model is inadequate. Pivots can be time consuming, costly, and ultimately worthless. On the contrary, it can also be very satisfying, successful and rewarding.

Agility is important to innovation, and even more important when pivoting to new business models. However, if the existing toolset resists or cannot be changed, the pivot can be slow and painful. Many vendors have succeeded in mimicking last year’s process and data model by creating an OOTB solution that appears to work with a set of requirements at a particular point in time. Other tool vendors were aware that their business would change through either external or internal forces seeking new business models. Some of these vendors encourage customization of the base product, while others provide a low-code route to make such changes. Not all low code products are the same. Some float on top of offerings that share data at a superficial level. Others are deep in the DNA, and certain applications are embedded in the low code, allowing users to make changes as needed and build their own applications as needed. Lucky users with such systems can bring innovative products to the high-tech market quickly, gracefully and prosperously.

About the author

Verl McQueen is Product Marketing Manager at Aras Corporation. He started his career in the CAD industry and spent many years in architectural CAD, PDM, document management, and PLM spaces. He has published several articles in industry publications and writes Aras’ regular blog. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Brigham Young University after starting a formal study as an arts major.

