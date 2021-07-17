Issue: Nintendo Switch OLED, is it worth the upgrade?Team NL is chatting





Some time ago, I shared a chat with a couple of members of Team NL talking about the topic “What is a game” developer “?” It was a bit of a pre- and post-form, where we were chatting over virtual tea, or virtually over real tea and coffee … you understand the idea. As the dust settled down and many decided whether to chase after the pre-order, I decided to revisit the little chin format for the Nintendo Switch OLED model.

In this chat, Gavin Lane, Kate Gray, and Tom Whitehead discuss Nintendo’s latest Switch iteration semi-seriously. What do you think Who buys it? Does it look like a stormtrooper?

Let’s get started.

Gavin: I need to make all the preludes I’m trying to say with the fact that I’m the guy who bought the four 3DS. I’m that idiot. I traded in the original Aqua and the subsequent red XL and upgraded it, but then went back and got it again. There may be a problem. How many 3DSssss did you buy together?

Kate: Technically there are two, but did you replace one with the New Nintendo 3DS XL Plus? I technically own three switches. One was an impulse purchase (from NL Director Ant four years ago). One was an impulse purchase (I spent on a high-end toothbrush) because it had a lot of supermarket points, but I immediately felt guilty and sold it. The first is Drift Central, so the third is what I got for work. Do not bring a credit card.

Tom: I had the original and exchanged it for the XL to get a small New 3DS ambassador. This gives hand cramps, but the cramps are worth it because of the Xenoblade cover plate and colored buttons.

Gavin: I see. To varying degrees of ridiculous sorry, but my enthusiasm for Nintendo products. First, what did you think when the new console was finally revealed after all the rumors and hype?

Tom: I was really expecting XL. Because for practical reasons, I couldn’t use anything with a new chipset this year, so I wasn’t disappointed as a result. I just thought dear ah, that wouldn’t work.

Kate: Most of the time, I just thought, oh no, everyone would be very angry. And at least I was right about it!

But personally, I just got a new switch, so it’s good for the time being. Hopefully the base switch might be cheaper than it is now?

Gavin: I think the main barrier to price cuts for the base model at this point is that from a business perspective, Nintendo has no reason to cut prices. Switch is still selling a huge number. The hardware itself is quite long, but it’s still in great demand, so we won’t see any significant reductions in the near future. You’ll probably see some deeper discounts and bigger deals coming in the Black Friday and Holiday seasons in the regular version.

I bought the Slightly Better Battery Switch with the excuse that my mother could buy an old one to play Animal Crossing. Cheap, I’m not a monster.

To tell the truth, the first thing I thought about when I saw it was a new, amazing and sexy dock.

Tom: The funny thing is that OLED is really all about handheld play, so I noticed the dock. As someone who has a 90% chance of playing portable, it’s hard not to consider a trade-in upgrade, but it makes little sense when playing on a TV. But it’s a cute dock.

Gavin: I’m probably 75% docked and playing, so OLED switches don’t make much sense to me! But as I established above, I have a problem. I bought the Slightly Better Battery Switch with the excuse that my mother could buy an old one to play Animal Crossing. Cheap, I’m not a monster.

Kate: Im is also 90% portable, but as you may have read my article about burn-in, Im is a little too afraid of burn-in. I know a lot of people said it was okay, but I don’t want to worry!

Tom: No Tik-Tok on Switch, it’s okay!

Gavin: I fully understand that anxiety. I’ve had an OLED TV for a few years now and Im is pretty active when it comes to changing channels and running the built-in pixel shifter program. I feel like I have to take care of a technician from time to time. But it’s worth it. I’m still surprised when it appears black and I don’t know if the screen is on.

What do you think about the price?

Kate: I already forgot what the price was. Another $ 50? That seems to make sense to me. The new model has some minor but very necessary updates. I was almost relieved to see the upper grille adding more fins. It was a headache in my life.

There is a theory that Nintendo was planning to announce this during E3. This was a minor upgrade that helped keep up with the demand for the switch, and then saw the hype and was completely canceled.

Tom: I think the price is fair for what should be a good screen upgrade as it’s a bit big, high quality and combined with other small improvements (although Nintendo makes a profit on each unit) There is a “surprise” that it is.) It’s interesting to see what the sales will look like, especially if Nintendo is promoting Black Friday sales and game bundles on the original model. Maybe OLED will eventually be a premium one that does a smaller number because of its extra $ 50. For example, I think Nintendo will phase out the original.

Kate: There is a theory that Nintendo was planning to announce this during E3. This was a minor upgrade that helped keep up with the demand for the switch, and then saw the hype and was completely canceled. I feel a little sick for them because they couldn’t stand it.

Tom: Yeah, I think it’s very possible. In particular, looking at these white Joy-Cons, it’s an almost very intentional Metroid Dread tie-up that would have been slotted into the Direct finale. But Internet speculation may have ruined it.

Gavin: It’s only a few to see some people blame the performance degradation for Nintendo’s third-party games for not supplying the extra juice of the Switch Pro that developers seem to depend on!

Kate: Are they scrambling to make a pro right now?

Tom: In my opinion, internet chat doesn’t have a big impact on hardware development and strategy. Online noise is only a small part of the real market, as system sales are still huge. We strongly believe that online talk will have little impact on the final product, although upgrades may occur in the coming years as the switches are out of date. What the major partners want, research shows success, and so on.

Gavin: I agree. Nintendo will not be quivered, angry, or confused with other work on the Internet’s hopes and dreams. Anyway, that’s certainly not the case while a huge bunch of cash continues to roll in from the current console.

And that’s what Switch OLED is, that is, the screen of the current console is a little bigger. My first reaction when I saw the Neon Red / Blue Joy-Con version was who would buy that version. You might forget that there are still a lot of people who don’t own a switch and get one after another. A few years. No one knows, but there are millions of people.

Kate: Who on earth would buy a Fortnite console? The answer is me for work. There is always someone.

Tom: I like the color of Joy-Con!

Kate: I couldn’t beat White, personally on the console, it’s great. Handheld makes it greasy. People in the comments know that I’m always pretty upset that they all imply that they’re all filthy, but humans are greasy! That natural! Of course, you can take care of it or wear gloves, but who knows what will happen. It may turn yellow in the sun (probably not).

Tom: At least the console is still black, and when Joy-Con packs in eight months later, just buy another color.

Gavin: Well, sadly, refreshing Joy-Cons is one of the great attractions for me. I gave my mom a little better battery switch stuff on the old console (see, I’m not a monster!) For me, the white dock sits nicely next to my TV and harmonizes with the living room I like how to do it a little better. I’m paranoid about my gaming supplies spilling out of the office and taking over the entire apartment. I saw the pictures on the white PS5 and Xbox * thinks * Series S! They made a nice trio. I don’t own either of these consoles yet, but I like the idea.

Kate: Are people working in custom paint happy to have a white switch?

Tom: Oddly enough, all the other boxes and gadgets in the living room were black, so that was the only thing that almost postponed me. Then I thought the dock would look good and stand out, like a rebellious throwback that hits us with exciting new things like ethernet inputs.

Kate: It looks like a stormtrooper. It’s the opposite of rebellion!

Tom: No, this time you postpone me again!

Gavin: While watching the public trailer, I thought the switch logo on the front was lit!

Tom: Professional features have been confirmed!

Gavin: So the $ 1 billion question: do you get it, and why?

Kate: No. If you still have the original boot switch, consider a minor upgrade. As it is, it is good. The drift on the Old Switch is so bad that I can’t play the game at all, so it may be available if you sell Joy-Con separately.I tried to fix it, but it just changed the direction of the drift

Tom: Oh, that’s not good. I would, but it only makes sense to do it as a trade-in to gain an edge over the price. As I said before, I mostly play handheld. In fact, my dock was first used when taking screenshots docked for review. With that in mind, I have Metroid Dread, of course, in addition to some of my favorite games that I want to play on a better / larger screen!

Gavin: Oh, dread … well, I’ve established my idiot from off, so of course I get it. For me, that’s enough as a package that comes with a new Joy-Cons, a sexy new screen, and a second dock (which I’ve wanted in my office for years). Indeed, Nintendo knows what it’s doing by bringing this slightly premium version to market. In October, I’m convinced that I’m not the only one to look at the new SKUs and use their children as an excuse. They can have old ones, sick upgrades!

My kid is a little younger and I’ve knocked out some 3DS, but you know. excuse.

These are some of our ideas about OLEDs, but where are you standing? Are you thinking of getting it? Do you think it will sell? Does it look like a stormtrooper? Please let us know in the comments.

