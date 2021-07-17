Safe and private Google-free Android ROM





Many smartphone shoppers are surprised to find non-removable apps and features on their smartphones. They spoil the user experience and unnecessarily occupy valuable storage space. This is why custom ROMs are so popular. You can fine-tune the security and privacy of your smartphone.

Custom ROMs replace the device-wide operating system, not to be confused with the process of gaining root privileges. More than 12 of them are available on Android devices, each serving different needs. CopperheadOS is one of the most popular privacy-centric custom ROMs. Let’s take a closer look.

What is CopperheadOS?

CopperheadOS is an enhanced version of the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) designed to enhance the privacy and security features of mobile phones. This is the foundation on which all Android variants, including Copperhead OS, are built. Although AOSP is managed by Google, its open source nature allows anyone to audit or provide its code.

However, CopperheadOS itself is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 license (for user space) and the GPL2 license (for kernel).

This link between Copperhead OS and AOSP is important to understand as the enhanced security features of Copperheads have been updated since AOSP and later versions. This is not the case for other custom ROMs that branch to different versions when an AOSP update occurs.

Main functions

The operating system was first launched in 2015 by a Toronto-based startup with the goal of instilling user confidence that data is safe. They have been very successful in completing this mission by implementing these key features in Copperhead OS.

Zero-knowledge proof: Do not disclose data remotely during local validation Data obfuscation: Mask data so that unauthorized access cannot be read Privacy by default: Data is not shared with either Google or Copperhead Hardened kernels: Higher levels of security against hacks and code exploit the enhanced sandbox: the process of the app runs separately, reducing the risk to the system

These features make it easy for privacy-conscious users, businessmen, journalists, politicians, crypto holders, and more to understand why Copperhead is the mainstream Android OS.

Which phone can run Copperhead OS?

Copperhead previously supported older Nexus devices such as the Nexus 5, Nexus 9, and Galaxy S4, but now it doesn’t. Current support is limited to Google Pixel devices (Pixel 3XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3aXL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a).

If you have one of these models, we hope you’ll know that most apps in Copperhead OS are battery-optimized by default. This enhances everyday driver use cases.

However, keep in mind that Copperhead OS is not free. For this reason, you will need to contact the Copperhead team itself or the reseller for continuous service at a regular rate.

After all, it’s not the first time developers have chosen such a strong funding model for ongoing development and support. For example, Threema is an open source, privacy-focused messenger, but charges a small fee for peace of mind.

How private is CopperheadOS?

Google’s search engine has become famous for its aggressive manipulations and erasing results that go against the general story. That’s why CopperheadOS has DuckDuckGo enabled by default, but supports the search suggestion API via Chromium.

More importantly, CopperheadOS disables the browser’s location permission group by default and grants geolocation permission to the browser’s search engine. Other notable privacy features of Copperhead OS are:

Disable analysis, sensors, and permissions as part of the enhanced Chromium package Scrambled PIN layout lock screen hides sensitive notifications Removed device information from settings menu Serial number, IMEI, etc.Enhanced VPN Support Bluetooth Scan is disabled by default Privacy-based DNS via Cloudflare is set by default

These are just a few features that make CopperheadOS a solid candidate for those interested in additional protection from tampering, malware, data tracking, data theft, and email interception. Finally, CopperheadOS comes with Signal packaged as the default messaging app.

How Safe Is CopperheadOS?

In addition to the security features mentioned above, verified boot is a staple of custom ROMs built for Pixel devices. Not only does this feature make it difficult for an attacker to compromise the OS, but it also provides a layer of resistance after a physical intrusion has already occurred.

More precisely, Copperhead OS lowers the trust level because the attack vector needs to be sent from the userdata partition. However, sensitive data remains persistent on this partition, from non-system app installations to developer options and Device Manager.

CopperheadOS enhancements go even further than verified boot by implementing the following key security features:

Enhanced Allocator: By replacing the system allocator, it does not use inline metadata, thus preventing the abuse of traditional allocators. Enhanced memory management: CopperheadOS provides a dedicated memory area for mapping libraries. Creates and isolates present in upstream AOSP system

As for the core of the Copperheadits kernel, it was developed as a public version of the enhanced Linux kernel.

Another notable security feature, unlike Google Chrome, is WebView, which is packaged in a 64-bit standalone Chromium app by default. Whenever a user uses a Chromium or WebView-based internet browser, the apps are sandboxed with each other, making them less likely to attack than most other browsers.

Which app runs on Copperhead OS?

Apps that require Google services Google Search, Google Chrome, YouTube, and Google Play Store are not supported for obvious privacy and security reasons.

Other than these Google-dependent apps, most apps are supported by Copperhead OS. In this comprehensive list, you can see recommended apps for all activity / task categories. If you adjust the usage to just those, the privacy and security level of your smartphone will be greatly improved.

If you need to install the app from the Play Store, you can always install it by navigating the privacy-protected version of the Aurora Store Appa Google Play Store, which is offered as an optional feature during the setup process.

In addition to the Aurora Store, Samourai Walleta’s acclaimed non-custodian crypto wallet and Nextcloud are also offered as an optional bundle during installation.

Privacy or ease of use?

Customs ROMs may be a bit inaccessible, but the rewards are worth it. In an era when privacy is of paramount concern to users, the potential for custom ROMs becomes even more apparent. CopperheadOS is a great gateway to the world of custom ROMs with a balance between accessibility and privacy, with a focus on privacy.

