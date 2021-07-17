Apple launches an app that called BS with a fake Amazon review from the App Store





Publicly calling for fraud has always been a dangerous suggestion.

That reality collapsed violently on Friday due to an app designed to find fake Amazon reviews after Apple kicked it out of the App Store. In a statement, Apple confirmed that Amazon had removed the app after contacting them.

The news of Fakespot’s outing was first reported by The Verge. We contacted Apple, Amazon, and Fakespot to review Verge’s report.

An Apple spokesperson provided a statement originating from Amazon stating that it launched intercompany beef in early June. Apple also claims to have given both parties time to resolve the issue.

“This is a dispute over intellectual property rights initiated by Amazon on June 8th to ensure that the parties are in contact with each other within a few hours and for developers to keep an appointment in the store. He explained the problems and steps to take and gave him plenty of time to solve the problem. ” “On June 29, I contacted Fakespot again a few weeks before removing the app from the App Store.”

Saoud Khalifah, founder and CEO of Fakespot, sees things differently.

“Apple claims to have given us notice that they’re dropping us, but these are all template emails that look like they’re from a robot,” he explained on the phone. “Everyone will be disappointed with the whole process, especially when your livelihood depends on it,” he added.

Amazon responded after the first publication of this story.

“The app in question provides customers with misleading information about the seller and its products, harming the seller’s business and creating potential security risks,” Amazon claimed. “Thanks to Apple for reviewing this app against the App store guidelines.”

Fakespot has made a name for itself in an attempt to spotlight a fake, documented review business that plagues Amazon product reviews. That effort seems to have attracted a lot of attention to Fakespot, whether welcomed or not.

“Amazon has pulled wool into everyone’s eyes.”

During the call, Caliph challenged Amazon’s claims and criticized Amazon’s way of doing business.

“Amazon pulled the wool in everyone’s eyes,” he said. “They value revenue over consumers.”

See Also: I ended Amazon Prime a year ago. I won’t miss it.

Indeed, Caliph’s concerns represent more than just empty words. In addition to fake reviews, Amazon has long been flooded with counterfeit products, some of which are actually dangerous.

And unfortunately, those fake products and the fake reviews that support them have become a bit harder for Apple users to find.

Update: July 17, 2021 11:40 AM PDT: This story has been updated to include comments from Amazon.

