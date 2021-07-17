WhatsApp is testing secure cloud backup for Android users





WhatsApp chat already has end-to-end encryption, but what about online backups? They will be covered soon. As The Verge points out, WABetaInfo found that the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (2.21.15.5) includes end-to-end encrypted cloud backup testing. .. With opt-in, you don’t have to worry about hackers and spies easily reading your conversation history.

There are some caveats. You need to create another password to restore the backup. If you lose your phone and forget its password, you cannot restore the backup. You could create a 64-digit encryption key instead, but losing that key will cause problems.

It’s unclear if WhatsApp will deploy secure cloud backups in the next stable release, so you might not want to expect it in the near future. It’s also unclear if the same backup features will be available to everyone using the new beta.

At least the timing is right. WhatsApp has begun testing multi-device synchronization that does not rely on phone connections. These encrypted backups don’t seem to be available across devices, but you can rest assured that people are increasingly relying on WhatsApp to chat on all gadgets.

All Engadget recommended products are selected by an editorial team independent of the parent company. Some stories include affiliate links. You may earn affiliate commissions if you buy anything through any of these links.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/whatsapp-encrypted-cloud-backups-android-test-215012026.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos