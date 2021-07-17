Need to invest in Kotak Global Innovation FoF NFO?





The Kotak Mutual Fund has launched the Kotak Global Innovation Fund of Funds (FoF). The open-ended scheme, which is available for subscription until July 22, will invest in units of the Wellington Global Innovation Fund (WGIF). Wellington Management, a US-based asset manager of the underlying fund, has a globally diversified asset management business with over $ 1 trillion in client AUM.

WGIF, a Luxembourg-based feeder fund, was founded in February 2017. As of May, AUM was about $ 400 million. The fund aims to benefit from investments in global companies that are being leveraged for growth through innovation or are exposed to long-term trends. Companies that meet these criteria include not only those engaged in developing new technologies, but also those engaged in implementing new processes and business model changes that enable funds to gain an unbalanced share of the industry. Is also included. Therefore, the fund invests in the entire market capitalization category, regardless of sector. It covers 40-70 shares in the portfolio.

Performance, strategy

The fund is benchmarked against the MSCI All Country World Index TRI (ACWI). Since its launch in February 2017, CAGR’s revenue (INR equivalent) has provided 27.76% of ACWI’s 15.86%. Defeated ACWI in each of the last three calendar years. Performance to date is encouraging, but it should be noted that there is no long-term track record (5-7 years).

Given that the United States is a hotbed of innovation, feeder funds are heavily exposed to North America, with more than 73.5% of their portfolio invested in North America as of May. About 14% was invested in emerging markets. North American exposures are overweight against benchmarks, but European equities are underweight.

In terms of sector exposure, information technology (26.4%), consumer discretion (20.8%), telecommunications services (20.8%) and healthcare (18.6%) are the top four sectors of the portfolio and are overweight for ACWI. is. .. Financial and consumer staple foods are some of the sectors in which it is undervalued. Top holdings of the fund include Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Visa and AstraZeneca.

The Kotac Global Innovation Fund of Funds TER (total cost ratio) is 2.25%. Regardless of the investment amount, the exit load for redemption / switchout (including SIP / STP) within one year from the unit allocation date is 1%.

Factors to consider

The theme of innovation and growth has worked very well in recent years, even more so since the inception of Covid.

The profit growth rate brought about by innovation and good execution, and the significant increase in PE multiples driven by simple monetary policy, both contribute to the many outperformances of growth and innovation-themed equities. ..

Tightening fiscal conditions will have a significant negative impact on growth stock whenever it occurs in the future. For this reason, interested investors should carefully evaluate their investment style (SIP or lump sum) / timing and investment duration.

Apart from this, a significant number of NFOs have been launched in recent months to take advantage of global innovation and growth themes. KotakNasdaq100FoF, Axis Global Innovation FoF, Mirae Asset NYSE Fang + ETF, FoF are few. Common names for these themes are major US technology companies such as Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet. Investors need to avoid being overexposed to these names and broader themes.

Finally, long-term investors also need to consider long-term currency movements. Part of the many outperformances of these international funds is driven by the weak Indian rupee against the US dollar. This trend may continue, but it’s not natural. Some diversification is good and reliable returns are possible even if currency trends are unfavorable, but this is an additional risk factor to monitor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/mutual-funds/should-you-invest-in-kotak-global-innovation-fof-nfo/article35386225.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos