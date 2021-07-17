Warframe gets cross-play support on all consoles and PCs





Image: Digital Extremes / Kotaku

Today, Digital Extremes is at TennoCon 2021, where the popular online shooter Warframe gains full cross-play and cross-save support later this year, with space ninjas on PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and Xbox One. Seamlessly.

The big news at the beginning of the live stream was that Warframe was finally here, with cross-save and cross-play support. This is what fans have been asking for over the years. In a press release, Digital Extremes described the decision to add these features to an 8-year-old shooter.

Sheldon Carter, Chief Operating Officer of Digital Extremes, says the community is very important to us. Opening cross-play and cross-save is one of many common efforts to attract more players, such as extending Warframe to a fast, fluid action combat experience to other global gaming platforms. It’s just that.

Read more: Warframes Big Twist knocked out my brain and cleaned my head

During the TennoLive video stream, Digital Extremes also teased that a Warframe version is currently under development for mobile devices as well. Details about this port were not shared in the event.

G / O media may receive fees

Developers showcase just a little bit of gameplay on the stream that shows how people on Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and mobile can easily group and play together with all previously released Warframe content. Did.

Screenshot: Digital Extremes / Twitch

Digital Extremes explained that this has long been the most requested feature of the community and the team is excited to finally show it off.

The New War, the next major free update for Warframes, was unveiled at this event today. Digital Extremes has unveiled a new update of gameplay. No specific date was given as to when this next update will be released, which will allow players to fight against big and bad enemies known as Sentients. The current release period is later this year.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/warframe-will-get-cross-play-and-cross-save-support-lat-1847313812 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos