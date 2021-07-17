Nine Ways to Make the Technology Sector More Fair: A New Study Surveys Washington’s Workforce





Washington states that direct technology employment surged by more than 70% between 2013 and 2019, but workers are not equally benefiting from sector growth. (Graphics: OneAmerica)

The new report details a wide range of gender and racial inequality in the Washington state technology workforce and provides a set of recommendations for addressing them.

Among the recommendations are the establishment of state-sponsored worker-owned co-operatives for independent and contract workers. Establish a state startup fund to support women and people in the technology industry. Expand the focus of state technology industry point persons and training programs to address equity issues.

The report “Creating Quality Jobs for All in Washingtons Tech Sector” was published by One America, an immigration and refugee advocacy group, and was produced by guests in this week’s episode of the GeekWire podcast. Marcus Courtney, a public relations consultant specializing in labor issues.

This is a summary of the nine recommendations in the report.

Lead the Governor’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, including promoting fairness, stability and quality work across the industry. Establish a Washington Innovation Startup Fund to train and support the next generation of entrepreneurs for technology products and jobs, targeting and supporting women and BIPOC business leaders to raise funds. This is similar to a fund in California, Illinois, Oregon, and Vancouver, British Columbia. Contract and migrant workers, as well as women and BIPOC workers, broadening the focus of the State Center of Excellence for Information and Computing Technology, including training for additional career paths such as project management and technical writing. A state-sponsored worker-owned cooperative that allows independent and contract workers to participate and serve the technology sector, providing workers with a more stable and equitable employment relationship with industry employers. Start up. Hold a BIPOC Technology Summit with the Regional Labor Development Council to identify central structural barriers and solutions led by colored races. Annual technical and technical workforce that creates detailed information on the number of workers in the state, including independent contractors, dispatched labor contractors, H-1B workers, and addresses the state of diversity within the technology industry. Create a report. .. Invest in institutions responsible for identifying and assisting foreign-qualified migrants and refugees and apply those qualifications to the Washington state workforce. Create state and regional liaisons to build and enhance networking opportunities between technology companies and social welfare organizations that work with technology-qualified migrants and refugees. Invest in strategies that connect low-income community members (young and adults) to skills that are valuable to the technology sector, such as bootcamp programming, and such programs include powerful strategies for language access and cultural orientation. To be able to.

Read the executive summary of the report here, listen to the episodes above, and hear Earls and Courtney discuss the findings and recommendations.

Audio production and editing by Curt Milton. Theme song by Daniel LK Caldwell.

