Disney is “behind the scenes” and tomorrow’s dream





Behind the attractions: Star Tour

Disneyland, California, opened on July 17, 1955 (66 years ago this week). Today, in addition to 12 full-scale theme parks, there are hotels, cruise ships, spas and more around the world. However, nothing is considered “finished”. Parks are not fixed entities. The Walt Disney Imagineering R & D Lab in Glendale, CA regularly overhauls existing attractions from minor to major while new and bold ideas are being revisited.

To celebrate this revolutionary milestone, Disney Parks will take us behind the charm with a new 10-part series available at Disney + starting July 21st. Alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson produced (prior to the star turn of the live action movie Jungle Cruise), Dany Garcia and Brian Volk-Weiss, Behind the Attraction is hosted by Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds, Friends).

Disney invited us to a press preview at a COVID-safe virtual event. So you can see that the backside of the attraction is a nerdy-level detailed dive from Space Mountain to the Haunted Mansion and beyond to the origin story of your favorite ride. Fifty past and present Disney Imagineers give their personal views on how movie-related fantasies such as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge have come true. It also describes how attractions have evolved over the years as new technology tools become available, from Audio-Animatronics figures to vast transportation networks.

At the virtual event, Janet, VP and Site Portfolio Executive of Walt Disney Imagineering, oversees all of Walt Disney Imagineering’s efforts and the overall vision of Disneyland Resorts (including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park and Downtown Disney). I talked to Ronboy. ) And Aulani, Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii. Lomboy is a veteran Disney Imagineer who joined the company in 1995. Her recent achievements include the launch of a brand new Avengers Campus land, Pixar Pier, and the Guardian of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!

We were particularly interested in Dish (Digital Immersive Showroom), a previs technology platform that enhances Disney’s brainstorm behind new attractions.

Lomboy explained how it works. “Imagineers are tasked with doing the impossible and making the impossible possible,” Lomboy told us. “That’s why we employ a wide range of toolsets and cooking is a big part of the process. It helps us understand how we serve them and, with our partners, that You can stand in multiple remote locations, collectively in a space, and make changes on the fly. You couldn’t do that with a flat screen. “

Lomboy, along with other team members, has a patent on “interactive creatures”. Is it used in the park now? Or is it a clue to a fantastic iteration in the future?

“This patent was created in connection with Disney’s Animal Kingdom Avatar project and is not in use at this time. [The technology behind it] This is an unprecedented way to bring nature to life, “confirmed Lomboy. She couldn’t get into the details and revealed that Disney protects innovation through patents, but technology doesn’t always reach the park.

This patent, when deployed, uses the “magic” of the underlying response environment style. That is, the bioluminescent flora of the fictitious Pandran Moon can be designed to respond to human presence.

“Yes,” Lomboy agreed. “With this patent, music, lighting, [into] Overall immersive environment. I hope I can use it someday. “

The patent application document details as follows:[The] Embodiment … The sensing system can utilize the natural conductive pathways found in organic plants to transmit electrical signals between the plant and the user interacting with the plant. [and] Users may affect electrical signals by coming into direct contact with or approaching the plant. That is, the user’s electrical characteristics (for example, the capacitance of the human body) change the measured impedance curve associated with the electrical signal. “

If you like this level of lab-style data, Behind the Attraction is worth a look. You can look at the factoids to see what worked and what didn’t. This will further enhance your next IRL visit.

Disneyland Tokyo behind the attraction: Castle

