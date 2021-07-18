These are the best and most convenient MagSafe chargers for iPhone





Apple has added a magnet behind the iPhone 12 line, reborn MagSafe. This time, it’s more general and universal than a single-use implementation like just powering. There is a wallet that uses a magnet to attract the cardholder to the back of the phone. There are MagSafe compatible Popsockets with other unique uses in the future. However, one of the current convenience applications is to instantly adjust the wireless charger so that the Qi coil is safe.

One of the reasons to use MagSafe instead of a regular wireless charger is increased speed. The iPhone charges wirelessly at 7.5 watts by default. The MagSafe charger runs twice as fast and delivers 15 watts to your phone. Of course, because it’s Apple, there are lots of rigorous details that determine how power is distributed and what can be officially called MagSafe. At that point, all of these chargers use iPhone 12 magnets and are compatible with MagSafe, but not all are licensed for the entire 15 watts of wireless power that MagSafe can provide. Even with slow charging speeds, these accessories offer great functionality and practicality. The following prices will change as the product is released. Keep an eye out for future deals.

Belkin 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe — $ 99.99 Apple MagSafe Charger — $ 39 HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack — $ 39.99 Apple MagSafe Battery Pack — $ 99 Satechi Magnetic 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand — $ 59 Spiegel Wireless Car Charger — $ 49.99 Anker PowerWave Magnetic 2-in-1 Stand — $ 39.99 Belkin’s 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is one of the few accessories that officially supports MagSafe and charges wirelessly at 15 watts. .. The retail price is $ 100.Belkin

As of mid-2021, this is a defeating charging station. This is not only MagSafe’s best stand, but also the best stand in general. Thanks to MagSafe. This is a transaction. This Belkin 2-in-1 stand is very minimal but sturdy. There is no flimsy part. A circular magnet with no clips or hooks can hold your iPhone 12 in any direction. You can also switch between them with smooth and quick rotation.

Below that is a second wireless charger for your AirPods product, but you can charge your second phone if you want. If you need a third Apple Watch charger, there’s a Belkin 3-in-1 stand that looks the same. That’s $ 50 more, so this may be the best universal option.

Buy at Belkin.

Apple’s $ 40 MagSafe Charger is a simple, travel-friendly way to carry your MagSafe with you wherever you go.Apple

The nickname for this product is Wireless Pack or Charging Pack or a variation thereof. It looks like a thin hockey puck with wires. Its size is also the reason why it is so convenient and popular. It is a wonderful travel accessory that has been stored in the accessory pouch many times.

When plugged into a 20 watt wall outlet, it delivers all 15 watts of power. The biggest drawback could be just a 1 meter long cable. For $ 39, placing these multiples around the house may not be an advantage, but it makes it a great accessory to put on a nightstand or travel with.

Purchased at Amazon.

HyperJuice magnetically connects to all iPhone 12 models. The retail price is $ 40.Tyler Hayes

Instead of connecting your phone to a portable battery pack and charging it on the go, it sticks to the back and doesn’t require wires. This HyperJuice battery pack is only compatible with MagSafe and charges at 5 watts. This is a common speed for similar devices from other brands.

This has the advantage over others in that it uses a USB-C port and supports pass-through charging. This means you can charge your iPhone with it connected using a USB-C cable. In my tests, this device works well and offers great value for $ 40.

Purchase at HyperJuice.

Apple’s new MagSafe battery pack charges your iPhone on the go without the need for wiring. The retail price is $ 100.Apple

This brand new first-party MagSafe battery pack sticks to the back and charges your phone without wires. This is comparable to the HyperJuice pack above, but with some differences that deserve consideration. First, this pack displays the battery level in the iOS 14 and iOS 15 battery widgets. Plus, because it’s a MagSafe charger, it charges at 15 watts when plugged into a 20 watt wall plug. You can charge the phone by connecting the phone to the charger with the battery pack attached to the back. This is also a little thin.

There are some minor details that make this interesting, there is no doubt. Still, it retails for $ 99 and can only be charged at 5 watts on the go.

Buy at Apple.

Satechi’s magnetic charging station powers the iPhone at a standard 7.5 watts. The retail price is $ 60. Satechi

This Satechi stand is only compatible with MagSafe, so it only charges at the default 7.5 watt iPhone wireless speed. On the plus side, it has an attractive, shiny metallic look that exudes a premium aesthetic. Charge multiple devices at once, as two one Monica shows. The base supplies 5 watts of power. This is a good way to keep your AirPods powered overnight.

Unlike the Belkin option, it uses USB-C to connect to the AC adapter, so you can adjust the length of the cord.

Buy at Satechi.

Spiegel’s wireless car charger is an elegant solution for keeping your smartphone visible in the car. The retail price is $ 50.Spiegel

The MagSafe compatible charger in the car is a game changer for many. Until now, car docks have been awkward and squeaky plastic. This Spiegel charger removes all the hanging claws needed to hold the phone and instead uses a MagSafe magnet to lock the iPhone in place. Then there is a place to plug in the charging cable. Using the charging port is optional, so if you just want to keep your smartphone in place in the car on the stand, you can use it.

Purchased at Spiegel.

Anker PowerWave can charge two devices at once and retails for $ 40.anchor

The Anker PowerWave 2-in-1 stand has the same form factor as the other magnetic stands mentioned above. This is a good thing. It’s not as professional as everyone else, but it’s also the cheapest option. With a tiltable magnetic area, it can be used as a stand for video calls or adjusted to the correct viewing angle.

This stand is connected to a power source using a USB-C cable, so you can switch to a different length if you want to use it elsewhere in the future.

Purchased at Amazon.

