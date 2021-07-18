Zelda: The Skyward Sword is terrible, and we should all admit it





Zelda: Is Skyward Sword HD underrated or overrated? (Photo: Nintendo)

One reader argues that Zelda: Skyward Sword is not a good game for a recent remaster and adds no value to the franchise.

Nostalgia is one of the great evils of our time, choking the outlook on the original assets and actively encouraging businesses to do nothing new. Skyward Sword seems to be suffering from what I can only call reverse nostalgia, but the game that everyone legitimately criticized for its flaws was suddenly re-evaluated and critics claimed that people just didn’t get it. All those complaints have been waved so that they look good to be Skyward Sword for the first time.

But I got the Skyward Sword. I paid a fair amount of money for it in 2011, and it smoked from it as much as it smokes now. But I’m free to admit that I’m not playing the new remaster properly. The only important thing that changed in the remaster was the new non-motion control, so I knew my brother was getting it, so I waited until I arrived to finish this feature. And they feel as annoying and annoying as I expected, so it’s perfectly justified to continue, especially since motion control is far from the original’s biggest problem.

When you complain about Skyward Swords, you’ll usually see endless cutscenes from Fis and pop-ups when you find a bug that says the same thing over and over again. They’re certainly annoying, but great games can easily overcome it. That said, weapon degradation in the Breath of the Wild is about as bad, but the rest of the game is so good that wise people put up with it.

These issues speak to a fundamental flaw in the game. It’s the slowest gaming experience I’ve ever endured. You can imagine that everything happened at a very slow pace and the developers must have had a hard time designing narcolepsy. Desert time travel puzzles are considered the best part of the game, but play to fight nasty controls, nasty level layouts, and enemies that appear to be purely intrusive. It takes eternity, rather than having fun fighting.

Another big problem is all repetitions, constant infinite repetitions. Silent Realms and The Imprisoned are the obvious culprit and terrible, but for no good reason, everything seems to have to do the same thing over and over again. Do I need to find a special object to continue? In reality, you need to find three, or five or more of them. Nintendo seems to think it’s being paid in time or something, given how packed and bloated everything is.

I admire motion control in many ways. Nintendo went all-in and I think it worked as best as current technology allows, but it’s still not very good. Sword combat is fine, but just aiming in third person mode is awkward, and flying, especially birds, is terrible. It reminds me of a great touchscreen game in that everything is made to work best possible, but that’s the only way the technology works, and obviously everything is right. We know that big compromise because we get better with control.

As an additional bonus, the new character isn’t completely memorable, but Zelda is (as always) non-entity and has no new settings or concepts used in other games. The Skyward Sword is an interesting technical experiment, but in the end nothing was added to the series and it was of course forgotten in the past.

Even the creators realized it was terrible, as their next game, Breath of the Wild, was completely different and abandoned almost everything Skyward Sword banned stamina meters. You’re a Nintendo fan, so you don’t have to defend Skyward Sword. Because even they are aware of the bad things. And there is certainly no need to defend it, as we want to be seen as an enlightened cognosis trying to explain to people why they don’t understand anything.

Skyward Sword was correctly rejected when it was first released. It’s perfectly reasonable to release a remaster, but I hope Nintendo doesn’t suddenly start using it as an inspiration for anything. Skyward Sword is always a failure and it’s worth remembering that way.

By reader Tidrow

The reader feature does not have to represent a GameCentral or Metro view.

You can send your own 500-600 word reader function at any time. With it, it will be published in the next appropriate weekend slot. As always, send an email to gamecentral @ ukmetro.co.uk and follow us on Twitter.

