What are the types of crusher wear parts?





150 years of mechanized crushing! But despite the differences in technology, they always have the same goal: reducing the amount of rock to bring commodities such as gravel and iron ore to the market. Different types of crushers meet different requirements. There are many variations depending on the crusher parts supplier. This post describes different types of crushers so you don’t get lost when visiting the Crusher Wear Parts Foundry. Whether you are looking for a jaw crusher wear part or a liner wear part. I feel like I was educated next time! let’s start.

Primary crushing

The Joe Crusher was first developed and is used for primary crushing to reduce the size of large materials. Their main function is to reduce the size of the material sent to the next crushing step. The jaw crusher can also be used for recycling. The basic mechanism makes installation and maintenance easy.

The jaw crusher crushes rocks and other materials between fixed and movable jaws. Movable jaws are placed on the reciprocating pitman, while fixed jaws remain stationary. As the debris passes between the two jaws, a large rock is crushed.

Joe crushers are categorized as single toggle or double toggle. The eccentric shaft sits on top of a single toggle jaw crusher. The rotation of the shaft and the toggle plate are compressed. This crusher has two shafts and a toggle plate. At the top of the crusher is a pivot shaft, the other that powers both toggle plates. Due to the chewing effect, single toggle jaws have a larger capacity than double toggle jaws of similar size.

A swivel crusher with a vibrating shaft is also often used for initial crushing. The mantle, placed on the external fixation element (bowl liner), crushes the material on the vibrating shaft assembly. The constant compression between the chamber liners will damage the material. Grinding between compressed particles reduces liner wear. The swivel crusher includes a hydraulic setting adjustment mechanism that adjusts the grade of the crushed material.

Secondary crushing for best results

Cone crushers, such as swivel crushers, are used in the secondary, tertiary, and quaternary crushing stages. However, in some cases, the grain size of the processed material is so small that no initial grinding is required. The cone crusher may perform the first step of crushing in these situations.

The closed side setting of the cone crusher is adjusted hydraulically and affects the gradation of the product. You can change the cone crusher settings in two ways. The bowl can be rotated relative to the thread to change the vertical position of the worn outer part to a concave surface. The liner wears more evenly with this modified style. You can also change the adjustment by moving the main shaft up and down. This allows for continuous adjustment under load.

Cone crushers should always be choke-fed to save operational costs and improve product morphology. If the flow of feed material fluctuates, stockpiles or silos can control it. The crusher feed is started or stopped as needed, depending on the material level detected.

Various impact crushers are available.

The impact crusher uses immediate impact to grind the material and can be used at any step of the grind process. However, the characteristics and capacity of the impact crusher are very different.

Horizontal Axis Collision (HSI) Crusher and Vertical Axis Collision (VSI) Crusher are two important types. All of these impact crushers use impact to reduce the size of the material, but their capabilities, capacities, and optimal applications vary greatly.

