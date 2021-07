DHL and DP World jointly win the Technology Award of the Most Innovative Company

For the first time in the history of the TLME Awards, the two companies jointly received the award.

DHL and DP World co-sponsor the prestigious “Most Innovative Company in Technology” award at the TLME Heroes of the Pandemic Awards 2021 with special awards from TV news presenter Katie Jensen and A-list celebrity and double-world champion boxer Amir Khan. I won the award. award.

This was a really special result. Incredibly hot in the voting process, the two remained tied to the end. There seemed to be nothing in the innovation effort that could split these two grand companies.

In a rapidly digitizing world, transportation and logistics companies have had to make special efforts to maintain the advancement and application of cutting-edge technology.

Until recently, DP World has made every effort to harness the power of technology every day, from digitizing all customer transactions, expanding e-commerce-based operations, and exploring the potential of applying quantum computing technology to increase efficiency. I’m paying. Operations to achieve better results.

United Arab Emirates DP World Wins Pandemic TLME Heroes Grand Prize

DHL is also making rapid progress in digitization and automation. DHL has partnered with Locus Robotics to automate warehouses and integrate GCC’s last mile logistics with digital delivery solutions in response to increasing e-commerce fulfillment activity in the region.

In addition, DHL Saloodo! The myDHLi digital platform also plays an important role in getting operations on track in a wide range of deployments.

This series of outstanding achievements during the very difficult times of the pandemic proved that both companies are worthy winners of this very important technology award.

