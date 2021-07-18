The next big update for Warframe will be released on all platforms at the same time later this year





Screenshot: Digital Extremes

Digital Extremes has revealed the first real look of the new war in TennoCon 2021, the next major extension of Warframes. This new free extension brings together Tenno (also known as Space Ninja) throughout the Origin system to defeat the evil power known as Sentients. And for the first time, this update will launch on all systems at the same time.

Eight years later, Warframes players face an old enemy, The Sentients. This is an artificial race of beings that were Orokin’s main enemies during the old war. Now that they are back, the name of this extension is the new war. smart!

With the expansion of the new war, fans will be able to play in the quest for the first time as Corpus Engineer Beso, Grineer Soldier Karl-175, and Dachshund Warrior Tesin. (I haven’t played enough Warframes to know who these people are, but Veso is a fun name to say. Veso. VESO.) Digital Extremes is releasing a big gameplay Showed off some of the actions of these multiple characters.

During the stream, the developers explained that not only was this update fun, but it also looked back on the cosmic past and pointed to the origin of Tenno itself.

To reflect the arc of all Tenno stories gathered to defeat Sentient, Digital Extremes announced later this year that it will integrate players across all platforms via cross-play and cross-save. We also showed off a mobile port under development. And from this new war update, all future updates will be launched on all platforms at the same time.

Here’s how Digital Extremes describes the state of Warframe in preparation for The New War update:

The combination of Tenno and his allies may be key to this new war, as the strongest fortress on earth, Setus, Burning, and the pride of the Corpus fleet lie in the ruins.

G / O media may receive fees

During the live demo of the new update, the developers called it the largest and most expansive quest line ever. Development on expansion was slowed down by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. It was first announced in 2019. This is what the developers joked during TennoLive.

Sadly, during the live stream, Warframe is big on the server due to the unexpected amount of players logging on to play the game and attend a limited-time relay event featuring some new content. I had a problem. In fact, some of the developers involved in Live Stream monitored server issues in real time and apologized to fans who couldn’t log on and attend the event. Servers, they always fail when you need them most!

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/warframes-next-big-update-will-release-simultaneously-o-1847313864 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos