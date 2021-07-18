Warframe’s new war expansion introduces new playable characters-cross-play has also been announced





At TennoCon 2021, developer Digital Extremes finally revealed more information about Warframe’s The New War story extension, which was first teased in 2019. Coming later this year, The New War is a new stage in the conflict where Tenno and other factions will spread throughout the Star System. This new story extension also signals the next phase of a free-to-play action RPG. During this phase, all versions of the game will be cross-played at a later date.

During the TennoCon 2021 live stream, I saw over 30 minutes of extended gameplay due to The New War extension. In the movie’s quest line, the Space-Ninja faction Tenno collaborates with fellow factions to confront an artificial lifeform called Sentient, who invaded Cestvs on an Eidolon plane. According to the developers, New War will be the longest story quest the game has ever seen. Similar to previous movie quests like The Sacrifice and The Second Dream, The New War features a variety of set-piece encounters and bespoke storybeats that reveal new folklore about Warframe’s key characters and factions. I will take you to the mission. This new extension also prepares for the following extensions and live events.

The enhanced gameplay release from TennoCon 2021 began with a bang, flaunting the scale of Sentient’s invasion. Surprisingly, we cut into the gameplay of the familiar non-Tenno characters. While Warframe-wide adventures focus on the Tenno, the new war is the first time a player has played an active role as a side character in a story mission. In the gameplay seen during the stream, The New War features a mission to control the sword-wielding conclave Teshin, Grineer’s Kahl-175, and corpus engineer Veso. These standalone missions focus on each character’s specific loadouts and skills, and set them apart from the frame slate they’ve been accustomed to over the years. However, the new war will focus on the Tenno and his actions during this quest.

As a longtime Warframe player, it’s interesting to see the game focus on other side characters a bit away from the frame’s core slate. Two of the original characters playing in New War closely follow the standard Grineer and Corpus soldier prototypes we often see, but Tesin seems to be the most unique to play. He doesn’t have the usual frame maneuverability, but he makes up for it with other gadgets like grappling hooks. It allows him to play so that he looks happy. I’m interested in seeing how the story paths of new characters change, and whether they meet at some point during the expansion of the new war.

Another big discovery from TennoCon 2021 was that not only was cross-play and cross-save in progress, but a mobile version of Warframe was also in progress. During the live playthrough, developers used PCs, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices to play Warframe games set on the Planes of Eidolon’s open world map. According to the developers, this was the “dream” feature of the game they had been hoping for for some time. Cross-save, cross-play, and mobile are still under active development, and developers said more information and details will come later this year.

Warframe Cross-Play and Cross-Save (Under Development) Announcement Trailer

Size: 640 x 360 480 x 270

Want to remember this setting on all your devices?

Sign up or sign in now!

Use an html5 video-enabled browser to watch the video.

The file format of this video is invalid.

gallery

In a press release, Digital Extremes Chief Operating Officer Sheldon Carter said the addition of a new war and cross-play marks the beginning of Warframe’s next-generation experience and opens up future prospects.

“Community is very important to us. Opening cross-play and cross-save is to attract more players, including extending Warframe’s fast and fluid action combat experience to other global gaming platforms. It’s just one of many things we’re working on, “Carter said. “We are the beginning of the next generation of Warframe. We are eight years old and have the advantage of launching a second generation console with a major game expansion that marks a new chapter in the story-based content that players have. I was looking for it. “

In addition to cross-play and The New War updates, we’ve also seen slate of other updates added to Warframe, including more customization options for clan hideouts and more details on the new premium frame Nidus Prime. Players who watched live rebirth on Twitch or in-game relays also had the chance to earn rewards such as access to Loki Prime and new cosmetic items.

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gamespot.com/articles/warframes-the-new-war-expansion-introduces-new-playable-characters-cross-play-also-announced/1100-6494087/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos