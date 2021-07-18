Sunday shows preview: Federal blames social media for false alarms on COVID-19





The federal criticism of social media for the rapid spread of false information about COVID-19 in the Biden administration’s promotion of vaccination is expected to dominate the news circuit this Sunday.

Surgeon General Vivek MurthyVivek Murthy Overnight Healthcare: CDC Director Warns About “Unvaccinated Pandemic” | Biden Says Social Media Platform “Kills People” | Florida in a New Incident Hillicon Valley accounts for 20%: Biden: Social media platform “kill people” | In lobbying, technical executives increased political contributions | Top House Antitrust Law Republican “Freedom from Big Tech Caucus” Biden: Social media platform “Kill People” MORE has released a health misreporting recommendation calling for false claims about COVID-19a as the White House aims to vaccinate more Americans. ..

It can cause confusion, distrust, harm people’s health and undermine public health efforts. In a statement, Mercy said limiting the dissemination of false information about health was a moral and civil obligation that required the efforts of society as a whole.

This recommendation, which calls for different actions from different organizations, strengthens the technology platform’s efforts to monitor false information, amplifies the message of trusted subject matter experts, and detects false information superspreaders. We are calling for the criminals to repeat early.

In particular, make meaningful long-term investments to deal with false information, including product changes. According to the advisory note, the recommendation algorithm has been redesigned to avoid the amplification of false information and incorporate friction such as suggestions and warnings to reduce the sharing of false information and make it easier for users to report false information. I will.

The recommendations also include guidance aimed at specific actions that medical institutions, professionals, media organizations, communities, and others can take to combat false information.

A surgeon general elaborated on his advice at a White House briefing Thursday, saying that modern tech companies have allowed false information to harm our information environment with little accountability to users. Stated.

During the briefing, White House spokesman Jen Psaki Jen Psaki CDC will finalize an order allowing unaccompanied children to enter the United States, except under pandemic control. Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer killed in Afghanistan | Overnight Healthcare, where 70% of active military personnel are at least partially vaccinated: CDC director warns about “pandemics of unvaccinated people” Masu | Byden says social media platforms “kill people” | Florida accounts for 20% of new cases specifically asked to do more with Facebook.

Facebook should publicly and transparently provide data on the reach of false information for COVID vaccines, as well as data on the reach of false information and the reachable audience, as well as involvement. Psaki said.

Mercy will appear in this week’s ABC, CNN State of the Union address, Fox News Sunday.

President BidenJoe BidenPence refused to leave the Capitol during the riots. Book a father and son police officer charged with joining the Proud Boys in a Capitol riot. June retail sales recovered, even though Friday’s MORE blamed social media on Friday and said the platform that allowed it to spread false claims was “killing people.”

In response to a question about what the president’s message was to social media companies about false information about the coronavirus, he said: they are killing people. The only pandemic we have is unvaccinated people. And they are killing people, Biden said.

A Facebook spokesperson opposed criticisms of COVID-19’s efforts to curb false information and said in a statement that it would not be distracted by the factual accusations.

“In fact, more than 2 billion people have viewed reliable information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook, which is more than anywhere else on the Internet. More than 3.3 million Americans, too. I found the location using the Vaccine Finder tool. Facebook spokesperson Dani Lever talked about how to get the vaccine.

“The facts show that Facebook is helping to save lives. Duration,” Lever added.

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 56% of the total population receive at least one dose and 48% receive both.

The White House is stepping up efforts to vaccinate hard-to-reach Americans as US pockets are skyrocketing in case the delta variant spreads to unvaccinated communities.

Springfield, Missouri, in particular, was hit hard by the surge in cases of coronavirus. On Wednesday, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Springfield-Greene County Emergency Management Department submitted a funding request for COVID-‘s “Alternative Care Site”. 19 patients to relieve pressure on local hospitals.

Mayor of Springfield, Ken McClure, will appear on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

Below is a comprehensive list of Sunday’s show lineup.

ABCs This Week US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; Hilda Solis, Chairman of the Los Angeles County Supervisory Board.

NBC Meet the Press-To be Announced

CBS Face the Nation “McClure, Admiral Michael Mullen, Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Christopher Krebs, Former Director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, David Becker, Executive Director and Founder of the Election Innovation Center

CNN General Textbook Speech Murthy; Senator Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones Portman Democrats face difficult hurdles despite Senate negotiators scrambling to fend off Republican criticism Lobbying is pushing Klobuchar and Stacey Abrams to team up with Democrats at the voting event under new pressure to break the stagnation of voting rights (D-Minn.)

FoxNews Sunday Senator Bill Cassidy Bill Cassidy GOP smokes over Schumer’s hardball strategy Schumer sets main vote on bipartisan deals Senator committee advances bipartisan energy infrastructure bill MOUR (R-La.), Murthy

FOX News Channel Sunday Morning Futures Senator Ted Cruz Lafael (Ted) Edward Cruz Trouble: IRS Fundraising Interferes with Bipartisan Infrastructure Transactions Republican Senator Lindsey Graham Expires Debt Cap, Inflate Oruk, Willy Nelson Election Bill MORE (R-TX), Senator Judiciary Committee, Peter Schweizer, Author Secret Empire, Senator Lindsey Graham Lindsey Graham Lindsey Graham, Notre Dame on campus Chick Graham and Harley declare victory over cancellation culture because they approve Phil-Graham and Harley have Notre Dame students on campus MORE (R-SC), ranking members, Senate Budget Committee, Mark Levin Mark Reed Levin Mark Levin Republicans face crowded primordial party as Lindsey Graham loses control of Bener with Buckman at the U.S.-Mexico border after Lindsey Graham favors Chick Phil A after urges Americans to “wake up” boycotts S: Right-wing media “made those who were fringe characters a powerful media star,” authors of MORE, Host of Life, Liberty and Levin, and American Marxism

