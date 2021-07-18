AMD’s RYZEN Trendripper 5990X with 64 cores and 128 threads arrives on November 21 – Byron Review





Finally, let’s talk a bit about Zen 3, the 5000 series RYZENT HREADRIPPER. At this point, it must be said that finding a ZEN3 processor with more than 8 cores and 16 threads is a masterpiece. In fact, the latter is rarely available since the 5900X and 5950X. These are available in 12c / 24t and 16c / 32t respectively.

However, a replacement for Zen 3’s RYZENTHREAD RIPPER 5000 may soon be available. Usually, 64c / 128t TR5990X, 32c / 64t TR5970X, 24c / 48c TR5960X, 16c / 32t TR5950X are offered.

To remind you that the current generation is 280 watts, stick to the 7nm process while still using TR4 sockets and relatively high TDP.

Therefore, it is said that the new RYZEN THREADRIPPER 5000 may be announced at the latest in August, and it is now supported by the latest version of HWinfo, proving that it is approaching. However, the August launch does not guarantee August availability.

News update from April 6, 2021: First, it seems confirmed that the AMD RYZEN THREADRIPPER 5000 will be announced in August, when it will be released in September next year. The latter, in addition to ZEN3 or ZEN3 +, has chip-to-chip global memory interconnect rights. This goes from 16 GT / s to 18 GT / s, and the CCX architecture differs from 32MB. Consolidated cache. In terms of RAM, you will be using quad channel DDR4 3200 and the TDP should remain unchanged.

News update from 13th July 2021: According to this, the 5990X model with 64 cores and 128 threads should arrive on 21st November. There was talk of the future RYZEN 3D V-Cache processor, Chagall X3D, and this time I thought they would arrive in mid-2022.

