Clever Apex Legends tricks help surpass “broken” melee punches





The Apex Legends community has recently been amazed at how efficient melee attacks are in disrupting combat, but clever tricks can outperform those punches and swing in your favor. ..

There are a number of clips that show melee punches that fly the player, and in some cases knock off the surface of the map. This is generally more common in early games, but some players still want to change it.

Apex Legends producer Josh Medina admitted that some instances could be pretty wild and was trying to see if anyone in the studio was looking into it.

Players will have the opportunity to solve the problem with their own hands, or at least counter melee attacks, until they are informed about the potential for balance changes.

Quick Tip: If you’re trying to stop a melee attack, just hold your crouch and slide with a knockback.From the top university

At that time, Reddit user “LGHTWRKK” realized that although it was inevitable that he would be sent back from the punch, he could reduce the risk of being blown up just by crouching.

The biggest threat from melee attacks is to take off from the platform you are using. This can lead to cheesy death or be thrown out of valuable loot, leaving you vulnerable.

Fortunately, if someone is trying to beat you, hold down the crouch button and turn that knockback momentum into a power slide.

If you respawn entertainment crouching during a hit, it will move to a huge slide and will not be launched.

As you can see in the clip, it is very convenient to hold the weapon and turn the enemy table while sliding. But if not, at least this way no flights will be sent.

There are many calls to Respawn to weaken melee hits, and the studio seems open to finding a solution.

But until then, players have at least one tool to protect themselves from Apex Legends melee punches. This can sometimes be very costly.

