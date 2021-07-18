Google Maps shows Ben Nevis users “potentially deadly” routes





In this May 2000 file photo, sheep are grazing at the foot of Mount Ben Nevis in Scotland. Photo: Resummary Pane (AP)

A few years ago, instead of guiding my best friend and me to a lovely, picturesque mountain trail in Spain, Google Maps took us to an isolated field with some cows. I learned not to trust the internet when it comes to nature, but the growing number of visitors to the Scottish mountain Ben Nevis can endanger their lives.

Recently, the British nature conservation charity John Muir Trust and Mountaineering Scotland, the national representative for mountaineering, mountaineering, mountaineering and snow sports touring, have 4,412 feet of hiking routes to Scotland’s highest mountain, Ben Nevis. It warns that it is (1,345 meters). ), Provided by a mapping app, can put people at risk. The organization specifically quoted the route provided by Google Maps to direct users to the parking lot at Glenn Nivis’s head.

According to John Muir Trust and Mountaineering Scotland, the app will continue to display a dotted line that appears to indicate the way to the top of the mountain. He said the path would be displayed depending on how someone searched for the route, noting that it would pop up when the user clicked on the car option in Google Maps.

Heather Morning, a Scottish mountaineering safety adviser, said in a news statement that even the most experienced mountaineers would find it difficult to follow this route. The line is very steep, rocky and runs through roadless terrain. Even with good visibility, it is difficult to find a safe line. With the addition of low clouds and rain, the proposed Google line is potentially deadly.

Gizmodo contacted Google for comment on the route displayed at the top of Mount Ben Nevis, but did not receive a response by the time it was released. I also contacted Apple and asked if Apple Maps points to the same or similar dangerous routes. Gizmodo will update this blog with replies from Google or Apple.

A Google spokeswoman said in a statement to CNN on Friday that the company is investigating routing issues in and around Ben Nevis. On Saturday, the company told Yahoo News UK that it was updating its driving route to take people directly to the mountain visitor center where the official route begins.

According to a Google spokeswoman, our driving route is now directing people to the trailhead parking lot in the Nevis Valley, which is closest to the summit. We are now updating our drive routes to take people directly to the visitor center, where with staff, so that both beginners and experienced hikers can more easily find trails that match their level of expertise. You can now talk about the best trails.

The company added that it welcomes feedback from the mountaineering group.

Apparently, Ben Nevis isn’t the only mountain on Google Maps showing dangerous routes. Mountaineering Scotland argues that Google’s route to the country’s Mount Anterach will take people across cliffs.

According to Morning, many visitors to Ben Nevis do not know where to get reliable information and believe that they can even take the lead on Google Maps, which has traveled from their homes to the foot of the mountain. However, this is not the case.

Nowadays, she said, it’s too easy to think that all the information on the Internet is good, correct, up-to-date and safe. Sadly, experience has shown that this is not the case, and there have been a number of recent incidents of injuries and even worse following routes downloaded from the Internet.

John Muir Trust and Mountaineering Scotland recommended that anyone considering hiking at the intersection of Ben Nevis and other mountains and hills check the information on the map (though not named Google). In addition, the organization pointed out that individuals can consult with local guides.

Considering that Google Maps would have sent my best friend, and because I wasn’t for a kind stranger down our mountain after the cow incident, but even higher. I gave that advice second.

