Information on admission, research, MOUs, scholarships, etc …

Molecular Medicine at M.Sc. Saveetha Dental College

Saveetha Dental College holds a two-year master’s degree. Molecular medicine program. It offers a new range for graduates of life sciences, related health sciences, pharmacies, medical technology, molecular medicine, engineering (biological science), medicine and dentistry. The new course is an interdisciplinary program with 12 months of dissertation / research work. For more information, please write to [email protected] or call + 91-8399997741 or + 91-8939994248.

Certificate course for teachers

The International Council for School Leadership (ICSL) has launched ReSET, a three-week live, interactive certification program for educators to relearn the skills essential for educational excellence. ReSET uses both synchronous and asynchronous learning tools, allowing participants to virtually interact with the mentor. The course is priced at 6000 and is further subsidized for teachers sponsored by the state education department. The next batch will start on July 19th. To register, please visit https://www.icsl.org.in/reset.

Asia Young Designer Award 2020-2021

The latest work of the Asian Young Designer Awards (AYDA) International Finale sponsored by Nippon Paint concludes with the announcement that Malaysian Dayana Alipin and Evvalim Fear are Asian Young Designers in 2020/2021. Winners were announced by 23 finalists from 13 participating locations. The finalists from India were Neha Harish and Tasha Singh. This year’s de facto international design competition was developed under the theme of Forward: Human-Centred Design. Neha Harish received the Best Sustainable Design Award. The theme of AYDA 2021-22 is the amplification of empathy by design, and submissions are invited as well. For more information, please visit asiayoungdesignerawards.com.

Educational inequality survey

TeamLease EdTech announces findings COVID 19 learning losses in higher education. This shows that universities and students feel that COVID 19 has led to student learning losses. Students feel that the loss is between 40% and 60%, while university leaders state that the loss is between 30% and 40%. To make matters worse, the study found that it could take three years to close this gap. In addition, a detailed study conducted by TeamLease EdTech suggests that there are five causes for this learning loss. Digital divide, slow government governance, lack of existing capacity, longer blockades than most countries, and weak online education / learning content.

June 2021 Top Trends and Soaring Skills

Udemy announced the top trend skills for June 2021. This list is edited based on the trend skills that Udemy Business analyzes monthly. Top 10 trending skills in India in June 2021 include Tally.ERP, Goods and Services Tax, Oracle Developer, Next.js, Palo Alto Networks Certified Network Security Administrator (PCNSA), Cryptocurrency, Amazon Virtual Private Cloud ( VPC), Google Cloud Professional Cloud Architect, Object Detection, WebdriverIO. Meanwhile, the industry-specific surge in skills and courses in June 2021 are:Financial Services-Robotic Process Automation Course Consumption Increased by 135%, Retail-Interpersonal Feedback Course Consumption Increased by 90%, Professional Services-Microsoft PL-900 Course Increased by 241%

Junior Math Championship

Matific has launched an online junior math championship in India for children up to class 6. The two-day contest, scheduled for August 11th and 12th, will help young minds hone their math skills. The winning school will receive a prize of 450,000 as the first prize, 250,000 as the second prize, and 75,000 as the third prize. There is no registration fee. Registration is accepted until August 10th. Applicants can register at https://www.matific.com/in/en-in/home/matific-olympiad/.

Internship program

Upraised, an Ed-tech startup, welcomes students from engineering, MBA, design & arts, and commerce colleges and is looking for internship placements through the Emberk Internship Program 2021. degree. Students are required to pass the ESAT (Boarding Skills Assessment Test). Once selected, each will go through a 6-week training program and land a guaranteed internship with the option to convert to PPO. The internship program is free for students and registration continues until August 15. Registration: https: //www.upraised.co/embark

Rethink vocational education

On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, TCS iON has put together an ecosystem of academia, businesses, publishers, and partner brand supplies as part of an innovative physical model for vocational education. This ecosystem promotes enhanced learning content, experiences, and outcomes for learners looking to improve their skills. TCS iON has developed a large ecosystem of players with deep vocational education expertise, including Tata STRIVE, Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) and Apollo Med Skills. It also includes the Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC), which recently expanded its contract with TCSiON to develop programs for the automotive sector.

Survey by engineers

According to a BridgeLabz survey, most engineers want to change jobs as the pandemic continues. Approximately 83% of engineers want to change jobs in a pandemic, but the vast majority rely on free learning resources, even without a learning or job guarantee. The survey was conducted on more than 1000 participants and examined how the professional growth of engineers was affected by the pandemic. More than 50% of the respondents were new graduates looking for a job. Half of the respondents felt that they had not affected their professional development after the telecommuting pandemic, but the majority said they had not been promoted or evaluated during this period.

Mathematical anxiety

Cuemath, a live-class platform for mathematics and coding for young students, conducted a national student survey in June to better understand the anxieties students face with mathematics. The survey emphasizes that eight out of ten students suffer from math anxiety. This has been exacerbated since the outbreak of the pandemic. The study involved 880 boys and 720 girls between classes 7 and 10 to see their awareness of mathematics and how it affects their performance. The highlights of the survey are: Only 18% of students showed a positive attitude towards mathematics. Six out of ten students in class 7 are fluent in math, which drops to two out of ten in class 8. Throughout the class, less than 20% of students stuck to solving math problems.

Distinguished through leader

The Great Lakes Institute of Management in Chennai welcomed Dr. Vijaygo Bindarajan, Professor of Cox at Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business and author of the latest edition of the renowned ideological leader series Term Zero. Dr. Govindarajan talked about reverse innovation and India’s opportunities to grow the economy and resolve income inequality, and interacted with students.

First batch of graduates

The first batch of international collaborative M.Tech students. IIT Guwahati’s Bachelor of Food Science and Technology (IMDFST) will graduate this year. International joint M.Tech. The degree is a joint academic exercise between IIT Gwahati Faculty of Chemical Engineering, Bioscience and Biotechnology, Chemistry, Agricultural and Rural Technology and the Graduate School of Agriculture, Gifu University. A total of 8 students (4 each from IIT Guwahati and Gifu University) make up the first batch of graduates of this course.

Samsung scholarship

Samsung scholarships 544 outstanding students from the Javaharna Bodaya Vidia Raya (JNV) School, who are qualified by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and the National Institute of Technology (NIT) as part of the Samsung Star Scholarship Program. Provided money. #PoweringDigitalIndia is made possible by empowering the next generation of young India. The program offers up to 2 Lark scholarships for 1st grade tuition, exams, hostels and confusion related costs and can be renewed for up to 5 years each year.

Mourning scholarship

OP Jindal Global University (JGU) recently announced a scholarship in commemoration of veteran journalist H. Bencata Subvia to enable talented students with weak financial backgrounds to receive world-class education. MA Economics students at the Jindal School of Public Policy (JSGP) are eligible for this scholarship.

innovation

Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology-Mandi (IIT-Mandi) have developed a computational model for automatic disease detection of potato crops using leaf photographs. In collaboration with Shimla’s Central Potato Research Institute, a study led by Dr. Sricanto Srinivasan, an associate professor of computing and electrical engineering at IIT Mandy, uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to highlight affected areas of the leaves. ..

Integrated BBA-MBA program

UPES Business School Deladoon has introduced a four-year integrated BBA-MBA program as the demand for skilled, talented and knowledgeable MBA professionals continues to grow. The four-year integrated program is fast-tracked, yet focused, and designed to be tailored to the needs of the industry. The integrated program offers four areas of expertise in marketing management. Financial management; Human resources and operational management. The integrated B.Com (Hons) -MBA program was launched in two disciplines: e-commerce and banking and insurance. For more information, please visit https://www.upes.ac.in/.

Program for aspiring entrepreneurs

The AIC Great Lakes Barachandran Incubator (AGBI), founded by the Great Lakes Institute of Management in Chennai, recently announced the launch of the B-Plan for You program for young and aspiring entrepreneurs. This allows the Institute to address the serious bottlenecks identified in the Indian entrepreneurship ecosystem: opportunity launch, internationalization, high growth, product innovation and launch, of global-born risks. We aim to create non-investable ventures. skill. The program is also aimed at mid-level managers (in-house entrepreneurs) and aims to have a strong impact on the organization. The program will start on August 9th.

M.Sc. Admission to Sustainability and Environmental Studies

The University of Strathclyde in Glasgow is looking for a master’s degree. Sustainability and Environmental Studies Course starting in September 2021. This course provides an interdisciplinary approach to research on environmental management, policy, circular economy, sustainability and sustainable development in both developed and developing countries.

Qualifications: Generally, you will earn a first-class or second-class honors degree (or an international equivalent) in any field. Social sciences, arts, engineering, law, chemistry, mathematics, physics, geology, biology, business and all the backgrounds considered. IELTS requirement is 6.5 (no individual elements less than 5.5)

Fee: 21,850 for international students on 2021/22

For more information, please visit https://www.strath.ac.uk/courses/postgraduatetaught/sustainabilityenvironmentalstudies/#whythiscourse.

Student and teacher art

The University of World Design recently hosted a presentation by renowned artist Naresh Capria. Using burnt wood, Capria attempted to depict a symbiotic relationship between the professor and the student. As two entities, they have a lot to serve humanity as long as they give, learn, and coexist with each other, they are important to each other, and the world around them needs to benefit from them.

Stream selector test

Vidyamandir Classes (VMC), in collaboration with Mindler, has devised two new and innovative tests, VMCDisha and VMCVision. Strengthen school outreach programs. These stream and career determination tests are specially customized for students in classes 8-12. VMCVision is for class 11 and 12 science students, making it the perfect choice for your career. VMCDisha is customized for Class 8 students. , 9, and 10 are intended to make the stream selection process scientific and accurate.

