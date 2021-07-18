



On the 160th anniversary of the birth of one of India’s first female doctors, Kadan Binigangri, Google published graffiti on its national website in honor of her life and work. Gangley was born on July 18, 1861 and was the first woman to enroll in Calcutta Medical College in 1884. At that time, Calcutta Medical College was an extraordinary achievement by the standards of the late 19th century, as it was mostly attended by men.

Kadambini Gangu, along with other female doctors such as Anandi Bai Joshi from Mumbai, pioneered successful medical practice for women in India. By the way, the question of who is the first female doctor in India can be answered by the fact that both Gangley and Joshi earned a medical degree in 1886. Joshi is in Pennsylvania, USA, while Gangley graduates from Calcutta Medical College. However, Joshi’s career was shortened by her premature death at the age of 21 in early 1887.

Google’s perception of her pioneering work in medical practice and women’s liberation is timely, but it also comes after years of negligence. In 2017, HT published a report pointing out that even if search engines distinguish Rukhmabai Raut, one of India’s first female doctors, Ganguly is largely lacking in Google’s Doodle tribute.

Kadanbiniganuri graduated in 1886. This was eight years before Laut qualified as a doctor. In the process, Gangley also became the first Indian woman to earn a bachelor’s degree (BA).

In 1886, Ghangri became the first practitioner to be trained in European medicine in South Asia. Three years later, she was the first woman to attend a conference at the Indian National Congress. In 1892, Gangley went to England (UK) for further training from Dublin, Glasgow and Edinburgh. After returning to Japan, she joined Lady Duffalin Hospital in Kolkata and began her gynecologist career. There she continued practicing until October 3, 1923, the day she last breathed.

Kadanbini Gangli paved the way for the liberation of women in a time when cultural and social discourse was dominated by men. She is the second wife of Brahmo Samaj’s prominent leader, Dwarakanato Gangley, who lost her first wife a few years before he knotted her.

Google Doodle was designed by Bangalore-based artist Oddrija. He said representing a young and energetic woman at the forefront of contributing to India’s healthcare infrastructure is “a moment of pride for Bengali people.”

“We’ve seen how medical infrastructure and doctors have been welcomed as heroes and heroes to become the saviors the world needs in the year of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Odria said. “Looking back in time, Kadanbinigangri is a leading candidate for contributing to India’s medical infrastructure with an indomitable spirit and inquisitiveness, and has earned three diplomas in Western medicine research.”

