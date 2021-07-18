Sale of the unique Corvette C7.R edition





The excitement around the C8 Corvette Stingray is easy to understand. The mid-engined rear-drive layout for starters, the huge V8 that isn’t tied to a supercharger, and the fact that British buyers will finally be able to buy a right-hand drive car. Everything is happening this year as well.

This is tremendous news, but the C8 Corvette isn’t the first one available in the UK, it’s just the first RHD. As this C7 proves, enthusiastic British buyers were previously able to buy a Corvette in this country. Avid people will find that this is not only the old Stingray, but also the very rare C7.R edition. And it’s rare in the United States, only 500 are manufactured. This is the only one that has come here with the popularity of making another 150 units. This is literally the only such C7.R edition supplied to this country. Limit.

First, a background for those who didn’t know LT4 to LT1 and couldn’t distinguish Z06 to ZR1 (ie most of us in PH HQ). The C7 Stingray arrived in 2013 from a 6.2-liter V8 engine at 460hp. This is a rich technology, and even in the UK, the asking price is well below 70k. Driving here, “Stingray suddenly became enthusiastic about turn-in, easier to balance with throttle, and much more chuckable than a car of this size has the right to ride a wet winter B-road. It’s playful. ” In 2014. Then came the stupid thing …

The C7 Z06 was more powerful than the old ZR1 at 650hp and 650lb ft from the supercharged V8. Chevrolet calls it the “Big Nasty” and has significantly improved acceleration, grip, braking performance and downforce over standard cars. Apparently, they can be colors other than yellow, but there is little evidence to prove it.

Next came the C7.R edition. Based on the Z06, but in honor of the highly successful Corvette race car (and perhaps more yellow), it comes standard with the Z07 Performance Package along with other limited edition merchandise such as build plaque and unique graphics. did. Anyone who feels that the bright yellow Corvette racing car is shaking the earth with thunder can see the charm of the C7.R edition.

One British customer was certainly able to do so. Avid Corvette enthusiasts who had a C6 Z06 before this-and are only sold because the C8 is on the way-they own a car from a brand new in 2016. It’s also in use and still covers 10,000 miles at the time, looking like new-it must be that excellent Corvette car cover …

Plus, it’s even better because it’s a manual Corvette Z06. It’s certainly a rare choice for a 650hp car like this. But there are: 7 speeds, 3 pedals, and 200mph possibilities. No new Corvette is available.

price? 110,000. Yes, 6 digit Chevrolet. But if this car actually finds another car than any other car. Because you don’t. Maybe the regular Z06 will come out for less money and maybe the C7.R Edition will be brought in, but they’re just one British car. In a way, this is a little cool. And even without the motorsport add-on and car cover, this Corvette is a 650hp V8 sports car with a manual gearbox-it will always be cool for us with the left steering wheel or otherwise. ..

