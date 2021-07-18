Google leaders resign after claiming “racism in the enterprise”





However, WeWork is technically a commercial real estate company. Is it considered a technology? Experts and many other publications say no. At least, it’s not really technology, according to some key points and features that a company needs to be considered technology. Anyway, the protocol newsroom weighed heavily.

Anna Kramer: Is wework a technology?

Megan Rose Dicky: oooohweeeee

Megan: Yes, no

Anna: Megan responding in a thread lol

Karyne Levy: THREAD!

Megan: UGH FINE JESUS

Issie Lapowsky: Reply to everyone

Kate Cox: Okay, first, I hate you

Kate: But second: No. It was property management that sold like a startup. Leasing full-service office space does not change dramatically by using the app to check in people at the front door.

Owen Thomas: I remember making a lot of effort to convince me that the company was a technology, such as opening the “West Coast Headquarters” in the Salesforce Tower dedicated to housing engineers. I’m not sure what those engineers did!

Jane Seidel: With the aesthetics and charismatic leaders of tech startups, that’s all you need!

Megan: Those engineers built an internal wework social network that no one used, obvi

Kate: Also full disclosure: I worked alone for four months while the company I was working for was refurbishing the space, but neither WiFi nor the printer worked. Technology without technology.

Jane: Megan it’s real

Anna Kramer: Is Technology Really Aesthetic?

Megan: Yes!

Megan: I didn’t see the documentary Jane

Jane: I did it but I don’t remember

Kate: It’s real, they tried to get us to use it

Megan: What were you doing during the quarantine?

Carine: Should I have seen the documentary in preparation for this discussion?

Karyne: I didn’t know there were prerequisites for joining this thread

Jane: My takeaway: These parties are like camps for adults, Adam Neumann is of course Taurus because he’s there [Editor’s note: What’s that supposed to mean, Jane? a Taurus]

Owen: I vaguely remember that the conference booking software worked when I was at WeWork.

Owen: I also got a startup scoop purchased by LinkedIn. They were right next door, and Ramona the Love Terrier wandered to greet them, calming them into a false sense of security and friendliness.

Karyne: Wouldn’t this go back to what we talked about last week? If something is a “disruptor” (ew) or an “innovator”, is it a one-time technique? What are the technology standards that something must reach to become technology? Is 1% enough?

Jane: It’s literally a commercial real estate company

Karyne: I’ve talked about whether Compass is a technology

Jane: But I’m also thinking about other real estate companies that have become ubiquitous.

Kate: It’s the company that wanted tech money

Amber Burton: I agree, Jane!The technology is just scattered on top

Tomio Geron: If it’s a technique to divide a room into smaller rooms, and if it’s a technique to install a draft beer bar in a room, that’s right.

Amber: Tsubasa also tried to do this in his own way

Karyne: I just read what wework decided to do a google instead of seeing a documentary that said the word “tech” 123 times in filing.

Karyne: Does the word “tech” mean tech?

Jane: omfg is THE WING’s technology …………..

Owen: To be fair, many startups claim to be tech because they don’t have more than flashy offices and kombucha.

Amber: Don’t start wings lol

Carine: Tsubasa is a technique because it tricked everyone into making a lot of money.

Jane: If it’s a tech company qualification ……………

Karyne: Everything is technology

Anna: I think tech ideas are so sexy that they wanted to be like tech, and they succeeded, but they aren’t really tech companies.

Carine: Now I’m kneeling on that S1

Carine: Please help

Karyne: They call themselves “space as a service” and are becoming SaaS companies.

Kate: I’ll throw you a rope carine, which costs only $ 1.49 per extended leg. Rope as a service.

Karyne: You are a RaaS company

Jane: Where is Hirsch when you need him?

Owen: Has WeWork made a better business with effective investment and deployment of technology?

Owen: Or did you take your technology and sell it to other real estate companies, and then realize a profitable business?

Kate: I don’t think anything related to technology was (1) a draw or (2) a problem.

Kate: Also, “Space as a Service” is the same thing that Zoom confused me when trying to launch “Hardware as a Service”. There is a word for that, it’s called RENTAL.

Carine: You’re confusing the destroyer

Tomio: Wasn’t it always a capital play? Do you throw money into the building and hope it will eventually work?

Owen: Real estate has many inefficiencies. I think that’s a draw. The fact that you are not tied to a long-term contract and can be expanded (or contracted) as needed was appealing to startups.

Owen: But the problem is that we’ve always hit a wall that doesn’t have enough space available for the price we need, so we’ve moved to secure our own space.

Karyne: So do we say ..wework is not a technology?

Chris Fong: My 2 cents: WeWork is a computer-based goop.

Biz Carson: So can we say that their technology has enabled us to more efficiently scale the offices we need without having to make multiple multi-year leases?

Megan: That’s exactly the headline: wework is a computer goop

Carine: Goup Tech

Jane: I’m not Carine now

Carine: I’m sorry!

Owen: I think it’s not a technology, it’s just a business practice. That business practice was beneficial to some start-ups.

Jane: Hmm, do you have points?I can guess if the company can grow on a large scale thanks to technology … it’s a bit of technology

Owen: I don’t know. Private-equity funds help businesses grow on a large scale, but it’s more than just money technology.

Megan: You probably need to come up with an ABC test to determine if something is a tech

Jane: Meganul for something I think

Megan: I know

Megan:

Kate: If everything that scales with technology is technology, then literally every company operating in 2021 is at least a little technology. This is the discussion I had before and I will say again. “Technology” is not a silo, it is widespread. But I don’t think it makes WeWork a tech company.

Owen: Seeing how your business enables tech companies to succeed is a bit annoying to be next to tech, but it’s not tech itself.

Owen: And you can see how that madness spreads: why can’t we become a tech when there are so many techs around us?

Tomio: Do ​​you have this technology? But there is that too. Can this be sold to investors as a technology?

Jane: Well, if consumers think it’s technology, it’s less of a problem, and if people who have money think it’s technology, it’s okay.

Jane: It’s good to spend weekly time discussing this

Megan: Booing

Karyne: Yeah, if you can sell it as tech, it’s probably tech.

Megan: Capitalism is a disaster

Anna: The perfect place to end it

Megan: Fins.

An hour later:

Issie: Oh, so angry, I missed this conversation!

