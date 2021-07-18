You can expect one weapon player to play a huge role





Metroid Dread promises to have a new mixture of iconic Metroid weapons, but the Ice Beam may seem to play a particularly important role.

The Metroid Dread is just around the corner, bringing new enemies and upgrades for Samus Aran to fight. As Samus boasts new suits with new possibilities, fans are already wondering what’s coming back and what’s new. This game is played after Metroid Fusion and is the farthest future player of Metroid has ever seen. It’s also worth noting that the Metroid: Samus Returns’ Samus Aran’s abilities have been recreated, acting as a qualifier and a special mode that Samus can enter, apart from regular weapons. When Metroid Dread arrives, players will see an exciting combination of old and new upgrades.

However, one weapon can cause fear, not wonder. Ice beams and ice missiles have long been a staple of the Metroid series and are more useful as utility power-ups to create platforms from enemies rather than as weapons. However, thanks to the storyline in Metroid Fusion, these ice weapons play a very different role in Metroid gameplay. Players need to pay attention to the appearance, as the action of Metroid Dread is likely to mark dramatic turning points.

Related: Metroid Dread: Will Ridley appear?

Ice beams and Titular metroid

Ice has always been a special place in the Metroid series, as it is a weakness of the series’ iconic Metroid enemies. Metroid was extremely dangerous in both series lore and gameplay due to its ability to quickly absorb player health. Finding an ice beam there was of utmost importance, as Metroid 2 was aimed at eradicating the hometown of Metroid. Freezing the Metroid and then crushing it with missiles is a way to permanently destroy the Metroid, and the additional platform opportunities offered by freezing common enemies are a welcome bonus.

When Metroid Fusion came out, it all changed. Samus was infected with the X parasite, a variant that kills and mimics the host, requiring him to unarmor and use an Metroid-based vaccine to survive. Equipped with partial Metroid DNA and a fusion suit, Samus can absorb X parasites and exert its strength like Metroid, but it also shares its weaknesses. Samus was no longer able to cope with the frigid ice beam and was to be used against her by the SA-X Doppelganger. This invincible and often deadly enemy affected Metroid Dread’s EMMI robots. Samus absorbed SA-X and its ice beam at the end of the fusion, but the final state of her DNA is still unknown.

Metroid Dread Ice Weapon

Director Yoshio Sakamoto of Metroid Fusion said that at the end of Metroid Fusion, an unnamed suit made of SA-X returned Samus to its normal DNA structure, allowing Metroid’s weaknesses to be ignored in the cold. Given that X seems to have been erased at the end of Fusion, it makes sense to return to normal. Metroid Dread begins with a mysterious report claiming that X has resurfaced on the planet, and Samus and EMMI are sent to investigate. It is currently unclear whether this report is accurate, but if it is accurate and if Sakamoto’s statement is reviewed, it could have serious implications.

If Samus could still absorb the X parasite, she would logically have some protracted weaknesses against the cold weapons used by her. Corrupted EMMI can exploit this, and the fictitious blue variant can use an ice beam like SA-X. This would have frozen it on the spot to kill Samus instantly, and would have done a lot of damage if she escaped.

Samus was able to regain the beam of ice after destroying that particular EMMI, perhaps giving her a way to slow them down. And, of course, it’s not a Metroid game where the nominal beast itself doesn’t come back in any way. Fans need to be prepared for the potential for Metroid’s Signature Ice Weapon Lee to play a major role in Metroid Dread.

Metroid Dread will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 8th.

Details: Metroid Dread provides the perfect excuse for re-releasing Metroid Prime Trilogy

Microsoft Flight Simulator has huge file size on Xbox Series X

About the author Liam Ferguson (149 articles published)

Liam is a feature writer for GameRant. He has been a passionate game enthusiast since childhood and graduated from Brock University with a bachelor’s degree in Interactive Arts and Sciences. He likes action games that focus on melee attacks and loves to analyze mechanics. He combines it with his interest in writing and uses a wide range of industry knowledge to talk about different games.

Other works by Liam Ferguson

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gamerant.com/metroid-dread-ice-beam-weapon-importance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos