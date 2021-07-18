Hands-on with unreleased TCN Lxtwear G video glasses





The future of technology is personal. That is obvious. Watches were the first step in wrapping digital bits around our bodies, but glasses are also aiming for the second act. Bose makes glasses with speakers. Snap makes glasses with a camera. Google and Magic Leap have tried augmented reality glasses. But now, TCL is about to release some personal cinema frames made primarily for watching videos.

TCL Nxtwear G Glasses does not yet have a price or release date in US TYLER HAYES / TCL.

With these unpublished TCL Nxtwear G smart glasses, I actually experienced what it would be like to put a big screen on my face. Need this product supports? Remove the screen from the wall or stand and place it directly in front of you. This is also a way to ensure privacy to make your screen more personal. There are many dreaming uses around personal cinema, but the most obvious is to make your cell phone screen 20 times larger.

The look and fit of video glasses

Nxtwear G seems to have achieved too many sports shades. It doesn’t look stylish, but the inside of the frame is attractive and not fashionable. The shiny black plastic that covers the eyeglasses is a fingerprint magnet, but again, the appearance is well suited for its intended purpose. In fact, despite the slight Matrix atmosphere, I tend to think these are disappearing and not as much attention as the different colors and styles.

TCL envisions using these personal cinema glasses for private media videos in public places. TCL

It looks almost unnecessary for functionality, but it doesn’t fit. The comfort of these types of eyeglasses intended for long-term wear is very important. On the one hand, Nxtwear G glasses are pretty comfortable to put on your head. On the other hand, the stem doesn’t have the gives of traditional sunglasses, so it can be a little painful to wear on your head. I quickly realized that the best way to do this was to pull it down from the top of your head and place it on the top of your ears, rather than trying to pull it straight back with your eyes like you would with traditional glasses.

The box contains three different sized bridges that you can rest on your nose, from narrow to wide. To find the right viewing angle, I had to slide the bridge under my nose rather than wearing glasses. But once I did it, I found the glasses to be comfortable and safe.

The cable runs to the stem of the frame and connects to your phone or computer via a USB-C plug. Tyler Haze / TCL

Neither short nor long viewing times showed me any hardware comfort concerns. My bigger concern was eye strain. I don’t wear prescription glasses and I tend to have good eyesight, but I’ve had some tiredness from watching shows and web pages. But I didn’t have enough time to come to a conclusion about this with Nxtwear G. It didn’t happen every time, so maybe it’s about getting used to new gadgets with new screen designs.

Use of TCL Nxtwear G

I was happy and surprised that it was easy to get started with Nxtwear G. The glasses themselves do not have a battery and are powered by a cable that connects to the device. The 20Pro 5G TCL phone connected to the glasses already had the required apps installed, and it took only a few minutes from the box to the internal pixels to light up. It was very fast.

Beyond that, these glasses can act as an external display. When I connected them to the M1 MacBook Air, it immediately popped up as a secondary screen. No setup or apps were needed on the computer. So I dragged the Google Docs window and started typing this story. Within the frame are two micro OLED displays that appear to correspond to a 140-inch screen. I didn’t feel like I was looking at a screen of that size, but the screen obscured the entire field of view.

The Nxtwear G comes with a carrying case that can be folded large enough to carry in a backpack or large handbag. TCL

These smart glasses are compatible with phones such as Asus, Oppo, Microsoft, LG, OnePlus and Samsung. They are also compatible with laptops such as Apple, Dell, HP and Lenovo. Compatibility covers many modern devices. It works if you connect them to your iPad Pro, but it doesn’t make much sense as it only reflects what’s in front of you.

Connecting Nxtwear G glasses to a computer was the most attractive use for me. If people are worried about peeking into the screen, this solution will solve it. But it’s more interesting and less secretive, so just having a secondary display in your pocket can increase your productivity.

The way the glasses hang on your nose means that you should be able to tilt your head up a little to see the keyboard and primary screen. Although technically covering my eyes, I didn’t feel like I was separated from the world around me.

I think the more common use for many people is to connect these to a phone. It makes a lot of sense for a portable screen that can extend a small cell phone to a much larger display. It’s a little difficult to use like this.

When you connect the Nxtwear G to a 20-series phone and use the screen in computer mode, it turns into a touchpad. Operating the keyboard with this touchpad is painful. This was the worst part of this experience, as it takes a lot of time to type on the keyboard this way. A workaround is to mirror the phone and use the phone’s keyboard to switch to computer mode once the app has been downloaded, the password has been entered, and the content can be viewed. But that’s still a roundabout solution.

Nxtwear G smartglasses were attractively lightweight and ergonomically comfortable, but future retail prices and more native applications will determine their viability. Tyler Haze / TCL

From the point of view of visual clarity, the micro OLED screen of the glasses was crisp. The display was lively and looked great overall. The edges of the display were slightly rounded, but most of the visual cortex looked great. I try not to evaluate the screen display with curves, but it is difficult. Most, if not all, small screen headsets in this category look disappointing. I don’t think this is the case. But I’m not sure if it’s really great or much better than anyone else in the field. Or, as long as it’s enough to watch a two-hour movie, it may not be a problem.

The future of smart glasses

The general idea here is similar to a VR headset. For example, Netflix, MLB, and many other apps have video apps on Oculus that project a larger screen in front of you.

Unlike VR headsets, the Nxtwear G is not a completely sealed design. They cover your eyes, but they don’t make you feel separated from the real world like a VR headset. I have a lot of things I like about this style of personal movie watching. TCL has done the best job of this type of product so far, and it is hoped that such products will only improve from here.

That said, would you buy this first version of Nxtwear G if it was released in the US today? No. The code is a bit inconvenient, but you can still dial more comfort. But above all, it’s important to get a solid way to work with items on the screen. It’s not exactly the same as your phone’s touch screen, and it’s not exactly the same as an external monitor. And there is friction there.

Newsweek may earn commissions from links on this page, but we only recommend products that we recommend. We participate in various affiliate marketing programs. This means that you may be charged a fee for the editorial selection of products purchased through a link to the retailer’s site.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/future-tech-hands-unreleased-tcl-nxtwear-g-video-glasses-1609682 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos