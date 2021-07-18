FEBIVEN announces retirement from professional League of Legends





Fabian “FEBIVEN” Diepstraten retires from the professional League of Legends. Dutch mid-learner, who started Fnatic Rising throughout 2021, tweeted a link to his stream, where he talked about his choice to retire from competitive play.

FEBIVEN debuted at Fnatic, which was rebuilt in the 2015 season, after the organization’s legendary mid-learner Enrique “xPeke” Cedeño Martínez, top laner Paul “sOAZ” Boyer and AD carry Martin “Rekkles” Larsson have left. Spring Split before returning to Fnatic after FEBIVEN’s rookie solo lane duo and top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon led Fnatic to the Spring 2015 title.

FEBIVEN performed at an impressive level as a European representative at the 2015 Mid-Season Invitational, including a game in which Lee “Faker” Sanhyuk’s Azil was solo-killed twice with Zedd instead of once. In the quarterfinals of MSI 2015, Fnatic brought the SK Telecom T1 to five games and FEBIVEN’s excellent play made it the first Western team to lead the Korean team to match points.

After Fnatic’s second year of slump in 2016, FEBIVEN rejoined H2k, creating the best synergies in the region with Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski throughout the season. H2k didn’t win the national title and missed Worlds 2017 slightly, but FEBIVEN’s personal play was great.

In 2018, FEBIVEN played in clutch gaming across the Atlantic. Clutch Gaming finished in 4th place in the first split of the League of Legends Championship Series, but the summer collapse ended in 9th place.

FEBIVEN returned to Europe following the 2018 season, playing for both the League of Legends European Championship and the European Regional League team at Misfits, then spending the final split on Fnatic Rising, where it started as part of the FNC. I have finished my career. .. By hanging the mouse and keyboard, FEBIVEN has enjoyed an impressive and renowned career in some of the best European mid-learners have ever shown.

