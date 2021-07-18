



Over the past year, many dissatisfied Google Photos fans have faced a dilemma. Should they stick to their beloved service and earn extra cash for a high quality backup, or should they test other bodies of water? I’m not here to explicitly recommend or push one photo backup service over another, but I’d also consider all the options and have a “backup” backup service. I think it’s worth it. After all, what if something horrible happens to your online photo collection? Then what do you do? One of our favorite Google Photos choices is Amazon Photos. Here are some simple steps to transfer Google Photos albums to Amazon Photos.

How to transfer Google Photos albums to Amazon Photos

Earlier we covered the basic process of how to export photos from Google Photos. Still, in case you haven’t read the article yet, start by getting used to Google Takeout and include the following steps:

Open Google Takeout in your desktop or laptop browser of your choice.

Select Google Photos from the category of data to download.

Then select the album, folder, or option you want to export.

Click to create an export.

When you receive the exported photo album, upload it to Amazon Photos. Here’s how.

Download the Google Photos Takeout order from the selected source to your computer. Open Amazon Photos from your desktop browser.

Sign in to your account.

The big yellow at the top of the screen[+追加]Click the button.

Depending on how you imported the album[写真のアップロード]Or[フォルダのアップロード]Choose.

Find the Google Photos album to upload,[アップロード]Click the button (you can only upload one folder at a time, so you may need to repeat this process if necessary).

[アップロード]Click to confirm.

When the confirmation box appears,[アルバムに追加]Click.

In the upper right corner[アルバムを保存]Click to end the transfer.

that’s it! It may seem like a lot of steps, but it’s actually a pretty quick and easy process.

Google Photos is the perfect product, especially if you want to take a large number of photos using the best Android cameras. However, we’ve long admired Amazon Photos, especially for Amazon Prime subscribers. Whether you choose to move your photos and photo albums to Amazon permanently, or just want to use them as a backup, this is a great service to take advantage of.

