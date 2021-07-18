How to block Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe if you lose your phone





How can I prevent the payment app from being abused if I lose my smartphone? India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) requires services such as Paytm, Google Pay, and PhonePe. Most users have at least one payment app on a phone linked to UPI. UPI provides someone with a safe and easy way to make payments and transfers, but if someone has access to your phone, you can use it to send money. So what if a device with all payment apps is stolen? There are steps to block access to these services in case your mobile phone is lost or stolen.

We’ve put together a step-by-step guide on how to block Paytm, Google Pay, or PhonePe if you lose your phone. This keeps your UPI account secure and eliminates the risk of money being stolen from your account.

How to temporarily block your Paytm account

Call the Paytm Payments Bank helpline number 01204456456.

Select the Lost Phone option.

Select the option to enter a different number and enter the lost phone number.

Choose to log out from all devices.

Then go to the Paytm website and scroll down to select 24/7 Help.

[詐欺の報告]Select and click on any category.

Then click on the issue and then at the bottom[メッセージ]Click the button.

You will need to provide one proof of ownership of your account. This is a debit / credit card statement showing your Paytm account transaction, a confirmation email or SMS for your Paytm account transaction, proof of ownership of your phone number, or proof of a police complaint about your lost or stolen phone.

When complete, Paytm validates and blocks your account and then receives a confirmation message.

How to block your Google Pay account Google Pay users can call helpline number 18004190157 and choose their preferred language. For other issues, choose the appropriate option. Select the option to consult a specialist who can help block your Google Play account. Alternatively, Android users can remotely wipe the data to prevent their Google account from being accessed from the phone. iOS users can do the same by erasing the data remotely. How to block a Phone Pe account Phone Pe users should call 08068727374 or 02268727374. After selecting your preferred language, you will be asked if you want to report any issues with your PhonePe account. , Press the appropriate number. Enter your registration number and an OTP will be sent for confirmation. Then select the option that has not received OTP. You will be presented with an option to report the loss of your SIM or device, select it. Then, after getting details such as phone number, email ID, last payment, last transaction amount, contact the person who can help block your PhonePe account.

