Preview of iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6: Which phone wins?





Both the iPhone 13 and Pixel 6 are expected to arrive in just a few months, setting a potential showdown between the two major mobile phones this fall. And, thanks to the constant flow of rumors, there’s a pretty good ideal of how the iPhone 13 vs. Google Pixel 6 battle is shaped.

In the case of Pixels, most beans have already been leaked, thanks to a fairly detailed spec leak. In contrast, the iPhone 13 still maintains a mysterious atmosphere, but industry sources seem quite convinced of the key features and enhancements.

In the latest spec dump, Leaker Jon Prosser reveals details about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (or Pixel 6 XL if needed). Everything looks like a top-notch Android smartphone, but the key point was Google’s silicon and a five-year update. I wanted this to be all true because it puts the Pixel 6 at the iPhone 13s level from a support standpoint.

Take a closer look at how these two phones stack up in the fall in this iPhone 13 vs. Google Pixel 6 showdown. We expect both phones to provide the best possible photography experience on the phone. And Pixel 6 will be the flagship experience of Android, introducing Google’s new Android 12 vision with all the goodness of Material You. However, the iPhone 13 leads the price of the huge changelist for iOS 15s. Rest assured that it will be a fierce battle to be the best phone overall.

iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6: Specifications iPhone 13 Pro (rumors) iPhone 13 Pro Max (rumors) Pixel 6 (rumors) Pixel 6 Pro (rumors) Starting price $ 999 $ 1,099 $ 699 $ 899 Screen size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches 6.4 inches 6. 7 inch refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz CPUA15BionicA15 BionicWhitechapel GS101Whitechapel GS101 rear camera main camera, super wide angle and telephoto lens, LiDAR sensor main camera, super wide angle and telephoto lens, LiDAR sensor 50MP main, 12MP super wide angle 50MP main, 12MP super wide angle, 48MP telephoto battery size 3,095 .. GooglePixel6: Price

Pricing remains a mystery for both iPhone 13 and Pixel 6. For Apple, you can get ideas by looking at the pricing structure of the iPhone 12s. The iPhone 13 mini is expected to start at $ 699, followed by the iPhone 13 at $ 799, the same price Apple has set for the iPhone 12. Similarly, the Pro model starts at $ 999 and is expected to reach $ 1,099 at Max. With iPhone 12 Pro.

The price of Pixel 6s is rising. However, if you have to make a guess, I think the smaller Pixel 6 starts at $ 699 and the larger Pro / XL model starts at $ 899. Last year’s only model, the Pixel 5, sold for $ 6,99, and Google believes the smaller Pixel 6 could try to keep that price.

iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6: Design

Rendering and dummy units have appeared in the last few months and are likely to showcase the final design of both the iPhone 13 and Pixel 6. For Pixel, Google seems to deviate significantly from its previous design language. Up to this point, Pixels was a fairly simple issue. With the exception of unique colorways such as blue, orange and pink, Pixels sticks to a subdued design. The Pixel 6 has the potential to completely counteract that trend.

(Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

Not only did some renders show a three-color design, but there could be a large camera bar that spans the width of the phone. So far it’s been polarized among Android and Pixel fans, but it’s certainly a glance. For us, we welcome something new and unique.

Based on the leaked rendering, the iPhone 13 looks almost the same as the iPhone 12, but there are two important differences. For one, the screen protector claimed to be rendered shows that the Face ID camera and sensor notches are much smaller. Apple seems to have moved the earpieces onto the display, which Face ID technicians can crush. This is a welcome change to a very malicious notch that has become quite old in recent years.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

Another notable difference that is clearly planned for the new iPhone is the placement of the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 camera arrays. Instead of stacking the two lenses vertically like the iPhone 12, both phones appear to have diagonally opposed lenses. .. It’s not a big change, but it helps the iPhone 13 stand out from its predecessor.

iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6: Display

Like the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 is expected to come in four models: the 5.4-inch Mini, the 6.1-inch regular version, the 6.1-inch Pro, and the 6.7-inch Pro Max. Apple also believes that it will continue to use OLED panels for richer colors and deeper blacks. Once you move to OLED, you will never go back.

(Image credit: Unbox Therapy / YouTube)

One of the things that may change on the iPhone 13 is that the Pro model display includes a high refresh rate. A high refresh rate means that scrolling will be faster and smoother, the supported games will be smoother, and the overall feel will be smoother. The iPhone 13 Pro is rumored to have an adaptive 120Hz rate, similar to the Galaxy S21 lineup, and I think iOS 15 on the iPhone 13 feels great.

For the Pixel, the supposedly leaked spec shows two different sized models, 6.4 inches and 6.7 inches. Small pixels obviously use AMOLED technology, but large professionals can use plastic OLED panels. These specs are due to a leak from Jon Prossers. Rumor has it that both Pixel 6 models have Pixel 5 refresh rates from 90Hz to 120Hz.

iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6: Camera

Besides software, it’s the camera sector that is likely to make iPhone 13 and Pixel 6 shine. Both Apple and Google are really nailing the mobile photography experience, pushing the boundaries with crazy software that routinely places the device inside the best camera phones. This is expected to continue on phones in the 2021s.

(Image credit: Concept creator)

I don’t know the number of megapixels on the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13, but it looks like they have two rear cameras. Perhaps the phone will use the same camera array as the main shooter for the iPhone 12 and 12 mini, along with an ultra-wide camera. The iPhone 13 Pro model requires sticking to three cameras with the telephoto lens coupled to the other two shooters.

More importantly, all four iPhone 13 models are expected to have increased sensor size and sensor shift stabilization. This is an improvement over the more common optical image stabilization (OIS). This feature was previously limited to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

(Image credit: UnclePanPan | Weibo)

Other improvements could result in an ultra-wide-angle camera with a hex lens, autofocus, and an f / 1.8 aperture (as opposed to the f / 2.4 on the iPhone 12 series). All of this should significantly improve ultra-wide shots on the iPhone 13, especially the Pro model.

For the Pixel 6, the smaller model has two cameras. It is a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The larger Pixel 6 Pro will add a third 48MP telephoto shooter. The hardware works in tandem with Google’s AI prowess and many Pixels core shooting modes (night vision, astrophotography, etc.).

iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6: Performance and 5G

I was pretty sure Apple was working on the new A15 Bionic System on Chip (SoC). This should be a slight improvement over the A14 Bionic found on the iPhone 12 series. Still, the A15 Bionic has the potential to beat the best offered by chip makers such as Qualcomm, MediaTek and Samsung. But comparing performance to the iPhone 12 doesn’t change your life.

Rumor has it that the iPhone 13 is migrating to Qualcomm’s X605G modem. So far, the X60 has improved speed and aggregation over the iPhone 12’s X55.

(Image credit: Apple Insider)

The interesting thing about the Pixel 6 is that I’ve heard some strong rumors that Google is saying goodbye to Qualcomm. By doing so, we will work with Samsung to design our own silicon and manufacture it on the 5nm process of a Korean company. The project is clearly codenamed Whitechapel and will debut on Pixel 6.

Whitechapel will be an interesting chip. Despite rumors that it can’t match the Snapdragon 888, Whitechapel seems to be focused on pushing the boundaries of AI and machine learning over the phone, along with a new security chip called Dauntless. However, some speculation shows that it is more consistent with the Snapdragon 870. Whitechapel also means that Pixel 6 will have much longer support.

I’m still not sure which modem the Pixel 6 will use, but Qualcomm’s X60 seems to be a natural choice.

iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6: Battery and Charging

With the exception of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, I couldn’t write anything about the battery life of the iPhone 12 series. And Google recently struggled to make a pixel that approaches the phone with the best phone battery life list. But in 2021, we hope that both phone series will change that.

For the iPhone 13, I’ve heard that the regular model and Pro have a 3,095mAh battery, and the ProMax may have a 4,352mAh cell. Rumor has it that Apple plans to use a large battery entirely. It should extend the life of Apple’s latest phones when combined with a more efficient 5G modem. However, these gains can be offset because they can consume the power of a 120Hz display. There is no reason to believe that Apple will exceed the 20W wired / 15W wireless charging of the iPhone 12.

Thanks to the Prossers leak, the capacity of the Pixel 6 model is now possible. The smaller unit has a 4,614mAh battery and the larger phone has a large 5,000mAh battery. Both of these are large cells, and Google controls most of the hardware in particular, so it should help both Pixel 6 models last for a while, especially when doing serious optimizations. The Pixel 5 only supports fast charging up to 18W, so I sincerely hope that Google will pull it up with the Pixel 6.

iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6: Software

Software will be one of the main distinguishing factors between iPhone 13 and Pixel 6. Obviously, there is a difference between iOS and Android. But both phones will lead a new direction for iOS 15 and Android 12. Basically, it will be a great year for fans of both camps.

(Image credit: Apple / Google)

With iOS 15, Apple has introduced a number of new features. While the breakdown of the most important features of iOS 15 is certain, some of the highlights include a new focus mode, minor notification improvements, FaceTime updates, Safari overhauls, map improvements, and more. Apple has virtually left no stones behind.

Pixel 6 comes with Android 12. This new version of Google Mobile OS is a big change from what has been seen in the last few years. The Material You Design Language is built on the previous Material Design and creates a whole new look for Android. The system draws colors from the wallpaper and the theme itself accordingly. The quick setting switch will be larger and more information will be displayed. There is a new privacy dashboard to see which apps are using which permissions and when. It also looks different on the lock screen, with a large clock moving to the upper left corner when a notification is displayed.

iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6: Outlook

The iPhone 13 vs. Google Pixel 6 showdown was only a few months away, but both devices are becoming more impressive. Not only will they be the flagships of iOS 15 and Android 12, respectively, but they will continue to push the boundaries of mobile photography. There are many reasons to be excited about what’s coming.

For now, wait until you get a new phone and take the time to bid.

