Top 6 Google Maps Choices: Maps and Navigation Apps





Google Maps is a navigation app that comes pre-installed on all Android smartphones, and even on the iPhone, many people prefer it to Apple Maps. However, in this article we will look at the best alternatives to Google Maps. Perhaps you are looking for a lighter app or alternative than Google? Discover our choice.

1. Sygic

One of the most downloaded and complete apps for maps and navigation is sygic. Comes with offline maps from various providers including TomTom. In addition, this application collects data from over 500 million users to take into account road traffic conditions. It also shows the maximum permissible speed on the route and can connect to Android Auto if the car supports it.

Sygic also has many advantages over maps. First of all, there is a drive recorder function that can record while driving, but you can also display the head-up display on the front when driving at night. Sygic helps you save money because the app understands fuel prices and parking violation ticket prices.

GPS navigation and Sygic map

Sygic is a navigation system like Google Maps and TomTom. To use the map, you need to purchase it from the Google Play store. It’s not free. ..

For more information

2. Magic Earth

Magic Earth Profiles is a privacy-friendly navigation app that doesn’t track or profile users. All map data is taken from OpenStreetmaps and the app works for anyone traveling by car, walk, bike or public transport.

Interestingly, the app allows you to choose between 2D, 3D, or satellite map views. 3D views help you navigate more easily. In addition, the app provides offline maps support and a smart drive recorder feature that alerts you to danger. Magic Earth will notify you of automatic speed cameras on your route to avoid high fines. Finally, when you arrive at your destination, you can find a parking space nearby. The app is also integrated with Wikipedia so you can learn more about your destination.

Magic Earth Navigation & Maps

Find the best route to your destination without the internet. Magic Earth uses OpenStreetMap data and a powerful search engine to provide the best path.

For more information

3. Here WeGo

It has long been called OviMaps and was one of the few Nokia mobile phone hubs when it was introduced in Symbian. Today, HereWeGo is still one of the best navigation apps you can find. You can easily download offline regions by country or state, just download what you need.

The app has excellent route routes that show the exact route or exit, and even if you travel by public transport, the route will be displayed. The app also understands traffic information, nearby parking spaces, taxi fares and public transport.

4. Waze

wizz has been part of Google since 2013 and although this acquisition is not permanent, Waze is still a very powerful navigation app. This app has long been a good way to get power out of the community. Users only report dangerous objects on automatic speed cameras, detours, or trucks.

Waze is also known for changing lanes very quickly based on traffic. You say when you want to go somewhere, and Waze tells you when you should leave. The app also integrates music services such as maps and podcast services and works with Andorid Auto to recognize nearby fuel prices and parking lots.

5. Google Maps Go + Navigation

Sometimes you want to use maps, but you’re looking for a lightweight version that works smoothly on phones with low hardware performance. go. Map This is Google’s Android GO app. That is, it inherits the main functionality of the original app, but with a different package. In fact, Google Maps Go acts as a web app via Chrome. It is important to unplug the application. If you also want to navigate “Navigation for Google Maps Go If”

Google Maps Go navigation

This app includes voice navigation for Google Maps Go. The navigation quality of this app is the same as the original version of Google Maps, but …

For more information

6. OsmAnd

Like Magic Earth, the navigation app uses a free OpenStreetMap map. So OsmAnd means: OpenStreetMap automatic navigation direction. Therefore, the app adds navigation and is completely open source. The map can be downloaded offline, contains information about contour lines and terrain, displays speeds, and displays information about line numbers at public transport stations.

The app also knows nearby hiking trails and bike paths, so it has a dedicated view for hikers and cyclists who commute to work. You can use OsmAnd to export routes. You can also share your route directly with your friends, just as you would with Google Maps.

Which Google Maps alternative do you use? Is the app not on this list? If yes, which one? After reading these apps, you may not want to quit Google Maps. What is the most important feature of the map for you? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of this article.

