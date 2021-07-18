Weekend Leader-Google Cloud Focuses on India’s Prosperous Startup Ecosystem in IPO





Photo: IANS

IPOs are skyrocketing in the thriving Indian unicorn / startup ecosystem, and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian not only sees a growing startup community, but also strengthens IPOs with cutting-edge cloud technology. I am aiming.

In the first half of 2021, investors invested at least $ 10.8 billion in Indian startups in 614 transactions.

According to the Indian Tech Startup Funding Report, H1 2021’by Inc42, capital inflows into Indian startups could be between $ 19 billion and $ 23 billion at the end of the year.

Zomato and Paytm spurred an IPO race in India. Other startups such as Mobikwik, PolicyBazaar, CarTrade and Nykaa are in the process of being released.

According to Kurian, their work is not limited to providing cloud solutions to startups.

“When we work with them, we bring all of Google-growing on Google, helping them put their products on Google Maps, integrating with advertising, etc.,” Klean said. I told IANS.

From InMobi Group-owned lockscreen platform Glance (Q1), which has reached 140 million active users in India, to ShareChat, a social media platform with more than 160 million monthly active users in 15 Indian languages. , Google Cloud is giving some power Domestic startups / unicorns.

While bike taxi service provider Rapido is on Google Cloud, it also includes the popular content platform Dailyhunt, which used the Josh app to move into short video entertainment spaces.

When it comes to the Indian startup / unicorn industry, Kurian sees three important tasks.

“The first is to provide the technology to the developers and the startup community and to provide programs that teach them how to use the technology. The second is to make it easy for startups to access the technology in a cost-effective way. Is to design a program to do. “He explained in detail.

According to Kurian, Google Cloud works with the startup community in many places to take them to potential customers.

“In India, many startups are talking about expanding abroad,” Klean said.

Google is already nurturing startups through an accelerator program in India.

Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA) India is a 3-month free mentorship and support program for startups to build for India and the world using cutting-edge technology.

Over the past few years, GFSA India has been successful in working with over 80 startups.

Start-ups in the areas of edtech, healthtech, fintech, retail and logistics, media, productivity, and agritech are benefiting from this program.

According to Bikram Singh Bedi, managing director of Google Cloud India, what they’re doing is reviewing the startup journey and approaching it according to their needs.

“Early startup needs are different from startup needs for unicorns and IPOs. We designed programs for different areas such as training, zero credits, mentoring sessions, work, etc. with experts. To. ”

“As they become unicorns with bigger problems, the engagement model shifts to solutions. The big problem with e-commerce is customer acquisition, which we are working with startups to solve domestically. It’s a problem, “says Bedy. Information provided-IANS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweekendleader.com/Headlines/63966/google-cloud-eyes-thriving-indian-startup-ecosystem-amid-ipos.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos