The United States does not have to spend billions of dollars to boost industry.Just allow more immigrants





In light of China’s enthusiastic efforts to protect and grow major industries, recently called Morning Call by National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, the Biden administration has taken a similar approach to revive U.S. industrial policy. I want to take it. This national strategy will unleash public investment to support specific industries to promote innovation.

With this plan in mind, the Senate recently passed a bill allocating $ 250 billion primarily to expanding R & D and semiconductor production. Still, large financial giveaways may not be the best approach.

A cheaper and more effective way to increase America’s dominance over China is to maintain a key element of the innovation melting pot. It’s about giving America access to the most talented people in the world.

By accepting immigrants, the industry, especially the technology sector, will grow the next unicorn startup, find the latest biotechnology breakthroughs, encourage private R & D investment, and entrepreneurial evolving needs, according to new research. Can be met. The same open approach that Levi Strauss, Nikola Tesla, Sergey Brin and countless others bring prosperity to our beaches still works today.

Consider the recent development of the COVID-19 vaccine. Most of the underlying research on mRNA is by Katalin Kariko, a biochemist who emigrated from Hungary to the United States in 1985. The diverse backgrounds of the founders of Modernas are also examples. Noubar Afeyan is an Armenian-American entrepreneur born in Lebanon. Derrick Rossi is a Canadian stem cell biologist. Kenneth Chien is an Asian-American cardiovascular scientist. Pfizer also developed the vaccine in collaboration with BioNTech, which was co-founded by two German immigrants to Turkey.

Until recently, the United States has been an active adopter of global talent, recognizing that innovation will continue as the best minds combine their ideas and talents.

Influential research by economists William Kerr and William Lincoln highlights how migrants play an important role in innovation. They found that increasing entry of highly-skilled US visas increased US patents and inventions through direct donations by immigrants. At the same time, these higher visa entries have not replaced American workers and should reassure those who fear that skilled immigrants will get jobs for Americans.

Part of the reason immigrants and foreign workers make significant contributions to science and emerging technology is that they tend to have strong education in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. US immigrants make up 17% to 18% of college graduates, but they are overrated as graduates (29%) and PhDs (52%) from science and technology colleges. Immigrant graduates with degrees in science and engineering have historically had twice the patent rate of the average American.

Supporters of R & D spending and industrial policy expansion suffer from two new research papers that companies have cut R & D spending and capital spending following tighter regulations on highly skilled visas in the United States. must.

Senior executives at tech companies also recognize access to global talent as a top priority for competitiveness with China. A Brookings Institution survey asked executives: What should the United States do to make technology more competitive? The best answer is: Encourage global companies to invest in the United States and encourage global technical talent to live and work in the United States. In contrast, less than 10% of respondents recommended increasing federal funding to support industry in the research or technology sector.

My research team made a similar discovery when interviewing and investigating executives from early-stage tech startups across the United States. As part of the fieldwork interview, the final question to the respondents was, if public policy, what changes would be made to help them better. Startups grow and succeed. The most common answer to this free-form question was to relax restrictions on the ability of foreigners to hire talent.

A fairly recent National Bureau of Economic Research survey also complements fieldwork and findings. US tech start-ups that have won the H-1B visa lottery and are allowed to hire more foreign skilled workers have a lower win rate for worker visa applications.

The combination of diverse talents that many people cross borders is overwhelmingly recognized by researchers as an important factor in stimulating cutting-edge technology. However, this simple concept is often ignored in Washington.

By continuing to pursue greater immigration restrictions, the United States is inadvertently undermining its own national strategy. A 2020 survey estimated that if US multinationals faced high visa restrictions at home, they would instead increase their employment abroad, with one of the top three being China.

Policy makers need to pursue more effective and welcoming industrial policies that transcend national borders. When it comes to innovation, people and their ideas are paramount.

Liya Palagashvili is a senior researcher at George Mason University’s Mercatus Center, co-author of the unintended consequences of H-1B visa restrictions, and author of a new research study on how regulation shapes technology startups. is. She wrote this column for the Dallas Morning News.

Do you have an opinion on this issue? If you send a letter to the editor, you may just be published.

