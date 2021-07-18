PHL team wins technical design hackathon to save the ocean





This year, Agusandel Norte’s Team Salom won Haquathon 2.0, a regional hackathon of technology-based solutions aimed at saving the ocean.

Save Philippine Seas (SPS) and the US Embassy in the Philippines said in a news release that Team Salom has defeated other innovator teams in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Participants designed a technical response to marine environmental challenges such as illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. Sustainable consumption and production; climate change; and public involvement.

Haquathon 2.0 winners and runners-up (five teams) received a seed funding grant of up to 100,000 pesos ($ 2,000) to implement the solution.

Between March and June of this year, 15 teams participated in a series of workshops to discuss innovative approaches to sustainable development with experts in the ASEAN region. We also discussed regional cooperation on environmental protection.

Our ocean problems are complex and cannot be solved without innovation and technology. All groups participating in Haquathon 2.0 have shown that the crisis stimulates creativity and ingenuity, said SPS Executive Director Anna Oposa.

Alexis Sebote, a member of Team Salom, realizes his vision of building a generation of responsible citizens with a marine life mind, with the support of SPS and the US Embassy.

The US Embassy in the Philippines is committed to supporting the sustainability of the environment in the ASEAN region.

As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and the Philippines this year, we look forward to the next 75 years of relations and are working with partners such as SPS to develop a sustainable and healthy environment. Pauline Anderson, Public Engagement Officer at the US Embassy, ​​said.

The Haquathon 2.0 team will be reconvened in 2022 with the latest information on the project.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://businessmirror.com.ph/2021/07/18/phl-team-wins-in-tech-design-hackathon-to-save-the-seas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos