Apple and Google employees are angry about returning to the office and want WFH to continue





In early June, Apple CEO Tim Cook suggested a new hybrid model in a company-wide memo and told staff that he needed to be in the office three days a week from early September. But when Apple demanded a physical presence in the office, that didn’t work because some employees claimed to leave the company.

At the time of the announcement, Apple employees expressed dissatisfaction with the new policy in a letter stating that some employees had been quit. Now, according to a new report from The Verge, Apple is rejecting more requests from employees to continue working from home. On the 6,000-member Slack channel, employees are discussing leaving one of the world’s most profitable companies if they don’t change their decisions.

Apple employees are angry with the return to office policy

Apple has historically discouraged employees from working from home, but with one-time exceptions to the rules, some teams were more generous than others. Employees now say that even those exceptions are being rejected. On the Slack channel of a company where employees advocate remotework, about 10 people said they knew someone else who had resigned or was forced to resign because of a hybrid work policy.

The report quoted an employee saying that a Cupertino-based tech giant told them that permanent remote work would only be approved by people with a documented medical condition. As a result, workers needed to share their medical records with the company, which some people found uncomfortable.

Things you don’t want to sign: https: //t.co/4KUv2DVQTT “> pic.twitter.com/4KUv2DVQTT

Cher Scarlett (@cherthedev) https://twitter.com/cherthedev/status/1415798144726671360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw “> July 15, 2021

In a survey of remote work conducted by Apple employees last month, at least 90% of employees said flexible options were important. Some are currently thinking about writing another letter to Apple, while others are discussing taking a legitimate route.

Google hybrid works are not flying inside

Google employees are also particularly pleased with the company’s determination to return most employees to the office. In May, CEO Sundar Pichai announced plans for a “hybrid” work environment that would require most employees to work in the office at least three days a week starting in September. With the new structure, 20% of employees work remotely. An additional 20% can work in the new location, but salaries will be adjusted based on the local market.

Google is also considering returning individual employees to the office, but some staff are increasingly frustrated by the uncertainties over their shoulders. Tensions are reportedly rising over the prospect of office relocation and wage cuts. Overall confusion and uneven implementation of policies, especially among lower-level staff, also does not help.

That’s all, even after Google’s software engineers said in a recent survey that they felt they were working from home as they were before the pandemic.

Workers in many industries have decided to quit their jobs instead of giving up on virtual jobs. However, this is unlikely to lead to a major outflow due to the extravagant salaries and other perks that Google and Apple offer to their employees. But when employees return to office life, all eyes will certainly focus on the Internet giants Apple and Google.

