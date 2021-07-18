



BurnInTest Professional 2021 Free Download Latest Version. It is complete offline standalone setup of BurnInTest Professional 2021.

BurnInTest Professional 2021 Overview

BurnInTest Professional 2021 is a reliable and powerful application that provides a set of handy tools for testing the reliability and stability of Windows hardware components. It is a comprehensive utility designed to scan all hardware components on your computer and reduce the risk of putting your data at risk. It is a useful application for computer enthusiasts, hardware manufacturers, system integrators, and overclockers who want to cost-effectively evaluate their systems. This smart application accurately scans and tests your system in the shortest period of time, detects and collects system information and generates reports. It tests CPU, hard drives, solid state drives, RAM, optical drives (CD, DVD, Blu-ray), sound cards, graphics cards (GPGPU, video RAM, 2D graphics, 3D graphics, and video playback), network ports, and printers. The software has the ability to find and fix all potential problems before they turn into a disaster, and performs additional tests including microphones, webcams, batteries, tape drives, USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports, serial ports, and parallel ports. The software can raise errors on high temperature thresholds, and even stop testing if temperatures are too high to protect your hardware. You can also download UNIGINE Heaven Benchmark Free Download.

BurnInTest Professional 2021 also allows you to select a specific hardware component to test individually, adjust the load placed on each of them, and easily share, export or print the result. In addition, it enables users to test the durability and stability of a computer for a certain period of time. With this great tool, you can estimate how good and uniform the software and hardware configuration on your PC is. During the test, Burn In Test will display a detailed report containing the number of test cycles, operations, and errors for each test; In addition to testing events, such as critical errors, critical errors, warnings, and information. The results can be saved to disk, printed, or exported as a graphic image. When the exam is finished, it will display a simple PASS or FAIL form. Other noteworthy features include cyclic logging, a temperature monitoring interface, running a timed test, and displaying system information such as the CPU serial number, CPU speed, and L2 cache size. All in all, BurnInTest Professional 2021 is an impressive application that allows all major computer subsystems to stress-test simultaneously for endurance, reliability, and stability. You can also download USB Monitor Ultimate 2021 Download for free.

Features of BurnInTest Professional 2021

Below are some noticeable features which you will experience after BurnInTest Professional 2021 Free Download

BurnInTest Professional 2021 Technical Setup Details

Before you start BurnInTest Professional 2021 free download, make sure you have the system specifications listed below

Software Full Name: BurnInTest Professional 2021 Setup File Name: BurnInTest_Professional_10.1_Build_1001.rar Setup Size: 67MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Fully Compatibility Standalone Setup Mechanical: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Last version added on July 17, 2021 Developers: Failed the exam

System Requirements for BurnInTest Professional 2021 Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10RAM: 256MB Hard Disk: 70MB Processor: Intel Dual Core or above Processor BurnInTest Professional 2021 Free Download

Click on the link below to start BurnInTest Professional 2021 Free Download.

Password 123

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://getintopc.com/softwares/optimization/burnintest-professional-2021-free-download/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

