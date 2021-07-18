IT Manufacturing: India’s Economic Growth Engine





Acceleration of innovation

The research-to-market IT manufacturing journey relies entirely on driving an industry-led focus through strategic coordination across government initiatives that help increase innovation, productivity, and competitiveness. A digitized, self-sustaining supply chain and the ability to anticipate production disruptions are essential to maintaining quality, time, and cost standards. Investment in infrastructure development and a strong cargo support mechanism are also essential to this process.

India also needs to focus on developing skilled talent in order to be considered a preferred destination for players of all sizes. As the approach to technology manufacturing changes and global competition becomes fierce, skill gaps need to be dynamically addressed.

The Indian economy is now at a crucial turning point. The government is looking right at building an ecosystem that enables local businesses to meet domestic and global demand. The surge in consumer demand along the strong IT manufacturing ecosystem will not only support India’s development, but will also help achieve its mission of becoming a $ 5 trillion economy. Building a globally competitive IT manufacturing ecosystem in India requires a subtle approach with the right investment strategies to harness demand, develop talent and build the right infrastructure. ..

I think we will have a really exciting time for the industry. We use the power of difference to solve some of the biggest challenges in the country and the world, build exciting software and hardware technology foundations, grow new partnerships and accelerate innovation. You can cooperate to do so.

