Reduce the risk of future crises and build a resilient and sustainable world to enter the next phase of evolution





Recent events have strained the economies of all countries and have adversely affected most sectors of industry. The pandemic has also brought to the fore the importance of a flexible supply chain that is not tied to any particular region, country, or vendor to meet the needs of global consumers. It highlighted the weaknesses and gaps of the global economic model. Many countries are beginning to readjust their policy frameworks to focus more on their unique capabilities to meet local demand.

This is not as easy as it sounds. All countries will still import a significant number of resources for the thousands of different products needed by the population. Other global challenges, such as climate change, terrorism, and inequality, are much more complex and ultimately more sophisticated global cooperation, systematic and comprehensive intervention, and community-based across the region. Approach is required.

A balanced approach to development in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals is one way to move forward. Resilience and sustainability will be important impetus for devising future architectures for systems to move the planet. Let’s take a look at some key insights and key contributors who need the highest level of attention.

Participatory and Comprehensive World Order: In order to respond to various crises, it is essential that all citizens participate and participate without discrimination. Governance in different countries should be drawn to a more participatory model. All forms of ancient cultural heritage need to be preserved and respected. Leaders need to promote a broader worldview, not a narrower outlook contaminated with self-expansion.

Infrastructure for crisis response: Large investments are required to prepare the infrastructure for disaster risk reduction, readiness, and management. Crisis response frameworks need to be put in place, including task forces, control centers, and the availability of emergency response tools and equipment. It also includes a technology-enabled infrastructure for tracking and capturing illicit drug trafficking, trafficking, illegal weapons, and banned chemicals and biomaterials. These things attack the basic structure of the civilized world and will be the driving force of future crises. With most of the world doing activities and transactions online, robust cybercrime detection and prevention mechanisms need to evolve to the highest level.

Green Tech for Managing Climate Change and Environmental Degradation: Many innovations are needed to make new technologies green so that they do not have a further negative impact on climate change. All new developments must be human-centered and based on ethical principles. More and more regions, industries and countries need to be carbon neutral. Carbon sinks need to be protected, and scientists need to advise the community to restore biodiversity. Particular emphasis needs to be placed on protecting natural resources such as clean water, air and soil that are essential to the survival of the planet. We need to establish a sustainable supply chain for raw materials. There is an urgent need to develop an industry alliance for better coordination and response to the larger problems facing the world. It helps in the scientific response to social challenges. Balanced growth requires a green technology revolution in agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture. It also requires overall development of rural, urban and coastal areas. Clean and sustainable energy is a major theme across all sectors.

Healthcare: Healthcare will continue to be a top priority for everyone in the coming decades. Promoting a healthy lifestyle for citizens should be a major duty of governments, NGOs, and community leaders. Citizens’ access to quality medical care should be a fundamental right. Governments need to continually upgrade their tools and technologies to innovate their niche healthcare systems. In addition, a comprehensive support shield is essential for the global healthcare industry to survive and grow.

Infrastructure: Apart from traditional infrastructure, the modern world needs futuristic infrastructure in terms of communications, connectivity, and computing. Resilience, exascale computing clusters, data storage infrastructure, and innovation ecosystems are important requirements for any country. A significant portion of the resources must also be spent building a NextGen communication network that can withstand attacks and function under constraints. Connectivity is also evolving and green technologies including ports, satellite navigation, drones, tunnels, hyperloop, etc. need to be enabled. Early adoption and experimentation of new technologies will define a new world order. Environmentally friendly mobility remains at the top of the list as scientists evolve new mechanisms. Good space technology will continue to be one of the major frontiers for the next few years.

