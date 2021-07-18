Google Maps helps families reunite with their deceased loved ones





Losing a loved one is the most painful thing a person can encounter and cannot compete with it. Their loss creates a blank that can never be filled, leaving only a memory of time that never returns.

But a few months ago, people realized that Google Maps and Street View helped people reconnect with their loved ones who are no longer with them. By exploring where the deceased loved one once lived, people were able to see the deceased relatives living their lives, walking and sunbathing.

Another such heartwarming instance was shared by a Twitter user named Karen. She shared a photo from Google Maps. There she could see her now-deceased father gardening at his house.

She captioned the photo. “My dad died three years ago, but on Google Maps he still does the gardening he loved.”

My dad died three years ago, but on Google Maps he still does his favorite gardening. pic.twitter.com/fCEFmmn7fD

Cornwall Hippie Chick (@ KarenBu32946258) June 17, 2021

Many other users shared images of their deceased loved ones on Google Maps and how it brightened their day.

My dad also died three years ago, and a Google search shows that he works on the lawn. pic.twitter.com/gmnudxmtDY

Wendy Nussbaum (@WendiceNuss) June 19, 2021

My grandpa is still on the map when I search for his address. Working on his Corvette he loved. They had to blur his face as he actually looked at the camera. He died almost two years ago now. Dad, I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/ogikeOLYux

(@KwehDoink) July 3, 2021

I lost my old da’two years ago, but here he is still in the yard with his companions pic.twitter.com/NMKAfCgezG

ziggy (@ 4squaremiles) June 18, 2021

Dad died last winter, but Google took him for a walk in 2010 pic.twitter.com/gNqdu3KuBy

Poohy Forest Dragon (@Swededweeb) June 18, 2021

My mother died of cancer in 2018 at the age of 60. Here she is checking her school bus at the school door on Google Maps today. I miss her pic.twitter.com/07tplMbT47

Tatiana Fache @ (@ tatiana_fache) June 20, 2021

Molly, a sadly lost cat earlier this year, appeared on Google Maps, watching what was happening. pic.twitter.com/K1wrO0VVoP

Ian Golden (@Ian_Golden) June 19, 2021

Many were surprised by this feature.

It’s very cool. 🙂

Marksalke (@marksalke) June 19, 2021

Nice x

Sherri Turner (@ STurner4077) June 17, 2021

Oh, God ! pic.twitter.com/KU0bHTWBDD

Healthy ASF (@KINGTANIAH) June 18, 2021

This is beautiful. Sadly, it works in both ways. Street View took pictures of her daughter during the horrifying times of her life. She’s walking away from the camera, and although her shoulders are still much better, she’s depressed in a way that breaks my heart.

Almost no problem (@halmot) June 18, 2021

I wish I had a screenshot of a Google Maps image of my high school daughter mowing the lawn. Such sweet and surprising memories!

Robin Smith (@ RLSmithBiz1st) June 18, 2021 Spiral laughs at his joke (@copper_teal) June 18, 2021

Go to google land to be with him x

h (@ nocomment747) June 17, 2021

This short trip at the time was an unknown feature previously provided by Google that could change the lives of some people and allow many to keep their loved ones’ memories alive in a completely different way. I will.

