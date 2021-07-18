Classified Details of Army Challenger Tanks Leaked Through Video Games | Defense Ministry





The classified details of Challenger 2, the British Army main battle tank, were leaked online after players in tank tank video games challenged its accuracy.

Claiming to be a real-life Challenger 2 tank commander and artillery instructor, the player challenged the tank design in the popular combat video game War Thunder and argued that changes were needed. He claimed that the game designer couldn’t model it properly.

To support his claim, the player posted the official Challenger 2 Army Equipment Support publication manual and maintenance guide page.

An excerpt from the document (some of which was significantly edited) appeared to indicate that some of the documents had the UK RESTRICTED label removed and the UNCLASSIFIED stamp added, the UK Defense Journal website said. I reported.

MoD’s Defense Equipment and Support department looked at the documents and said they appeared to be genuine excerpts. To be sure, it has never been released or considered for editing under FOI (Freedom of Information).

Players have identified the document as belonging to a tank at the Tidworth Garrison in Wiltshire, home of the Royal Tank Regiment, which operates two Challenger tanks.

War Thunder is a popular video game that allows thousands of players around the world to control aircraft, ground vehicles and warships in the United States, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, China and other countries at the same time.

Created and published by a company called Gaijin Entertainment, which is described as being based in Cyprus, it was originally founded in Moscow, Russia and still has offices.

Last year, the game had a tank event featuring Russian and Chinese tanks performing tasks. The event has partnered with the Information Systems Department of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Challenger tank for NATO exercises in Estonia. Photo: Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images

After the confidentiality of the document was revealed, the game operator deleted many posts, including confidential material.

A site spokesman said: It makes it clear that we will not process the source material unless it is publicly available and completely declassified with the right to prove it.

The game website later posted a message that the documentation remained categorized. It said: We wrote in a confirmation from MoD that this document remains classified. By continuing to spread it, you violate the State Secrecy Law as stated by the warning on the cover of the document. This is a crime that can be sentenced to up to 14 years in prison if charged.

Every time I post this, the warning states that unauthorized retention of protected documents is a crime, so we (international representatives of foreigners), especially British citizens, are put in hot water.

Challenger remains an important part of Britain’s defense program, and the British Army recently announced that it would undertake a major 800-meter upgrade of Challenger tanks as part of its restructuring program.

A Defense Ministry spokeswoman said he did not comment on the leaked document.

She added: We take all unauthorized disclosures of information very seriously. The incident will be reviewed, investigations will be initiated as needed, and mitigation measures will be taken to prevent recurrence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jul/18/classified-details-of-armys-challenger-tank-leaked-via-video-game

