Google executives fired following a blog post confessing anti-Semitism





Google broke up with executives on Thursday. Following his LinkedIn blog in June, a news site reported that he had confessed to being anti-Semitic in the past.

Amr Awadallah was Vice President of Developer Relations at Google Cloud. He joined the company in 2019. “Today is Amr Awadallah’s last day at Google,” said Eyal Manor, Israeli Vice President of Engineering and Products at Google Cloud, in an email to employees viewed by CNBC on Thursday.

This is the second time in two months that Google has fired an employee because of an anti-Semitic past. Last month, Google’s diversity head Kamau Bobb was fired after his anti-Semitic blog post resurfaced in 2007.

In his 10,000-word blog titled “We Are One,” Awadara confessed that he hated Jews, but said he would no longer do so. He also lists the Jews he knows and describes as “good people,” his anti-Semitic origins, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Zionism, and the dream of the “United States of Jerusalem.” Discussed about.

“I hated Jews, all Jews,” Awadara wrote. “Since I was young, the only story I’ve heard from everyone around me was that the Jews are here to kill us all,” he added. Born in Egypt, Awadara absorbed anti-Semitism from “widespread anger at the many Palestinians slaughtered in 1948 in Nakuba and many Egyptians killed during the Israeli occupation of Sinai” as a child. I explained.

In Awadara’s blog, he mentioned how the Jewish name of Mendel Rosenberg, a dissertation research adviser, made him “very cautious” about working with him. “Over the years, I have come to know Mendel as the most humble, ethical, wise, and humane person I have ever met. He is my first Jew. He was an angel of man, “writes Awadara.

“Until recently, I was still an anti-Zionist. I believed that Zionism was super evil,” Awadara wrote. “Zionism, as far as I understand, requires Jews to have a safe home that is not persecuted like in the past. That is a very good goal. Everyone, including me, can stand up to it. “What’s the cause?” Said an Egyptian-American on his Linked In blog.

In his blog, Awadara also claimed that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “twisted Zionism to the point of fascism.”

“Zionism is such a pure goal until it twists to uphold safety at the expense of humanity, which is what Benjamin Netanyahu reveals,” he insisted.

According to CNBC, Google employees expressed discomfort at a meeting on Wednesday when they confronted Awadallah in his blog post. When faced, Awadara doubled the message in his post, claiming that they misunderstood him.

“On the one hand, I’m grateful that you don’t hate my children. On the other hand, this is my as one of your colleagues,” said Daniel Golding, a Jewish employee at Google. It makes the job much more difficult. “

“The previous situation made it difficult to become a Jewish leader on Google, which made it almost unacceptable,” Golding added.

Amar Awadara commented on the dismissal on Twitter, saying he was “totally shocked.”

I’m still completely shocked. If you know me, please say something in this thread. I could now use some love about tbh.

— Amr Awadallah (@awadallah) July 16, 2021

