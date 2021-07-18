Canada launches talks on the latest copyright framework for AI and IoT





By Canada’s Innovation, Science and Economic Development

The Government of Canada has committed to ensuring that copyright law remains responsive to modern reality and that the Canadian copyright framework remains effective in driving innovation and investment in the development of new technologies. I will. To do so, the Canadian copyright framework needs to support the changing needs of artists, innovators and consumers in the high-tech world.

Based on the involvement of stakeholders from the statutory review of the 2019 Copyright Act and the Commission’s report, the prestigious Francois Philippe Champagne of the Minister of Innovation Science and Industry and the prestigious Stephen Gilbeau of the Minister of Cultural Heritage of Canada will hold a public consultation today. Get started on the latest copyright framework for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).

With the development of AI and the proliferation of IoT and software-enabled devices, it’s important to enable the Canadian copyright framework to effectively meet new challenges. This consultation will cover many topics such as text and data mining, creators and ownership of works created by AI, AI infringement and liability, repair and interoperability issues related to technical protection measures, and much more. ..

The consultation paper outlines the challenges for the copyright framework in each of these topics and presents questions to help you design specific options and approaches to address them. The Government is seeking additional evidence from stakeholders on these issues and welcomes all comments and perspectives. Participants must share their views by September 17, 2021: https: //www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/693.nsf/eng/00317.html

The answers received will be published after the consultation period and will help inform the government’s policy-making process to help Canada’s AI and IoT copyright framework reflect the evolving digital world.

Quote

“Copyright law affects many sectors of our economy. This consultation will allow the Canadian copyright framework to innovate and invest as digital technology continues to play a greater role in generating growth. You can hear the diverse perspectives of Canadians who want to make sure they support the competition, and create jobs. “

-Honorable Flanois-Philippe de Champaign, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

“Canada’s copyright framework needs to reflect the reality facing creators and cultural workers in the high-tech world. The rapid advancement of digital technology is important to all of us Canadians. We know that it has a huge impact on the way we create and share cultural products. That’s why we value it. Talk to Canadians and be with them when moving forward together. I would like to tackle these challenges. “

-Canadian Minister of Cultural Heritage, prestigious Stephen Gilbo

Simple facts

The government is taking a step-by-step approach to reviewing copyright law, taking into account recommendations from the Parliamentary Commission. From February 11th to March 31st, 2021, the Government discussed how to implement Canada’s commitment under the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement to extend the general period of copyright protection. From April 14th to May 31st, 2021, the government will protect the online use of copyrighted content and promote the environment in which the digital market can thrive for individuals on the open Internet. We discussed how to protect rights and freedoms. Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a technology that aims to replicate human thoughts by analyzing, learning, and responding to tasks without human direction. AI plays the role of software and technology by customizing the user experience, simplifying the analysis of data, and reducing labor costs. The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of devices with software and sensors that use the Internet to connect and exchange data with other devices. Common IoT devices include smartphones, TVs, and vacuum cleaners. IoT is also important in the medical, agricultural and manufacturing sectors. Through its leadership role in Canada’s Digital Charter and Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, the Government of Canada has built a digital and data-driven economy on a strong foundation of trust, developed AI, and responsibly for the benefit. Guaranteed to be used in. Of all citizens.

