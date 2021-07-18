European SEP bomb; Huawei and Verizon settle patent dispute. Protect AI through EPO. Ericsson’s royalties will skyrocket. Arthrex-Good, Bad, Ugly; Plus Much Much





Long lead

The patent pool model has long been recognized as an effective means of providing access to technology and facilitating innovation. However, argueSullivan & Cromwells Garrard RBeeney and Renata B Hesse have made their collaborations more competitive due to their evolution.Click here for details

Monday, July 12

The EPO is ready and awaiting AI-related patent applications, but that doesn’t mean it will ease the path to getting protection.Click here for details

In a very difficult situation, Shenzhen-based Tencent employs IP-experienced lawyers and executives as top global policymakers.Click here for details

The Biden executive order, widely seen as an attack on the power of Big Tech, gives Silicon Valley giants everything they wanted with respect to SEP and FRAND.Click here for details

Tuesday, July 13

Three days after the EDTX jury, Huawei and Verizon ended a patent dispute that puts the licensing ambitions of Chinese companies under the microscope at the peak of the US-China trade war.Click here for details

The European Commission has launched a process that may end with legislation that effectively determines the outcome of the global debate on SEP and FRAND.Click here for details

China wants to curb the impact of major tech companies and ensure innovation and data utilization. It may hurt business growth, but it does not delay R & D.Click here for details

Wednesday, July 14

Maxell’s patenting from Hisense shows that Japanese companies are doubling their IP monetization strategies.Click here for details

Changes following the attention-grabbing Supreme Court Arthrex decision by providing an additional layer to scrutinize the IPR decision could benefit biopharmacy patent owners.Click here for details

Thursday, July 15

IPValue is a transaction that includes virtually all rights of Japanese companies related to the display business, and has obtained more than 1,200 patents and applications from Mitsubishi.Click here for details

After years of lobbying, trade agreements with the United States, and more than 12 months of legislative and regulatory preparation, China’s patent collaboration system is finally on track.Click here for details

When pursuing NFT patent protection at the USPTO, key concerns include eligibility, submitting claims to identifiable entities that may infringe rights, and expanding search efforts.Click here for details

Friday, July 16

The license granted by Huawei to extend 4G protection to Volkswagen vehicles suggests how the outlook for automotive patent licenses will evolve.Click here for details

Ericsson’s licensing revenue surged in the second quarter, backed by a licensing agreement with Samsung earlier this year.Click here for details

The Biden administration has abandoned the Trump era proposal to exclude patent suspension under Biden law.Click here for details

Saturday, July 17

The long-awaited SCOTUS Arthrex decision does not provide a viable solution to the core problem of the case, but the USPTO has major flaws in its plans to implement it. It causes problems.Click here for details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iam-media.com/iam-weekly-review-12th-17th-july-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

