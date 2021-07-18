Google Meet imposes one-hour meeting limits and other small business technical news





Here are five of the technologies that happened last week and how they affect your business. Did you miss them?

1 Google Meet limits free users by imposing a one-hour meeting limit.

Google will officially end its promotion during a pandemic that limits group video calls for free users to one hour and previously limits group video calls to 24 hours. Initially, Google Meet was supposed to offer unlimited video calls from its launch in April 2020 to the end of September last year. However, Google has extended the deadline twice. The free version of Google Meet is more flexible than the free version of Zooms by allowing up to 100 participants in a one-hour meeting. On the other hand, Zoom’s 40-minute meeting is limited to 100 guests. (Source: ARS Technica)

Why this is important to your business:

I’ve been using all video conferencing a lot for the past year and publicly say I like Google Meet the best because of the ease of connection and the quality of both video and audio. That said, Zoom is still good and offers more conferencing tools than Google currently offers. In my experience, Microsoft Teams was inconsistent and more difficult to deal with. This is especially true if the corporate client is initiating a meeting that requires a Microsoft sign-in.

2 Twilio has announced new tools for live audio and video streaming.

Twilio launched a new launch of its cloud-based platform this week. It assists businesses by embedding interactive live video and audio streaming directly into their apps. A new offering called Twilio Live is now available in beta and will make customer engagement a central focus of the company. (Source: ZDNet)

Why this is important to your business:

Twilio has become a very popular messaging service for many of my small business clients. These additions make Twilio a very powerful platform for businesses looking for better customer service through collaboration that includes both video and audio streaming. Twilio Live targets a variety of industries such as education, games, and retail.

3 Square is planning a new iPad POS to tap and pay, according to reports.

According to a new report, Square is developing a new point-of-sale system for the iPad with the ability to tap and pay. The latest version of Square Stand integrates technology directly, enabling more efficient processes than previous versions that required external devices. Retailers pay a commission of 2.6% per transaction, in addition to 10 cents each time a consumer dips, taps, or swipes. Currently, Square is $ 169, but the report does not include the cost of the latest system. (Source: Pymnts)

Why this is important to your business:

From a credit card payment platform, Square has become a full-fledged player in the POS technology industry, used by thousands of small merchants around the world. These upgrades will certainly maintain it among leaders and their offerings should be considered by all merchants considering implementing or replacing existing point-of-sale systems.

4 Zoho is launching a business intelligence platform that incorporates AI.

Last week, Zoho announced a business intelligence platform that incorporates new AI, including tools to help with data preparation. This eliminates the need for companies and organizations to obtain tools individually. The new platform, known as the Zoho Business Intelligence Platform, combines Zoho Analytics, Zoho Show Presentation, and enhanced versions of the Zoho Sites Portal Builder with Zoho DataPrep. The company’s goal is to streamline and simplify data and analytics sharing using visual dashboards, while creating and executing queries with data that users use either the conversational AI platform ZIA or graphical tools. Is to be able to do it. (Source: Venture Beat)

Why this is important to your business:

Full Disclosure: My company is a partner of Zoho. We sell their products and Im big fans of the company. Anyway, this news is another example of yet another popular small business software company that is doubling analytics and reporting to provide the best possible data wherever users are. My clients have accumulated terabytes of valuable data over the years and are dissatisfied with the lack of reporting tools available to make the most of that data. This should certainly help.

5 Microsoft puts Windows in the cloud and adds integrations and other apps to Dynamics 365.

Microsoft is rolling out a new service, Windows 365, that runs in an updated web browser, giving businesses access to cloud PCs from a variety of devices. Only enterprises have access to Windows 365 with per-user and monthly subscription costs. The service started on August 2nd and pricing details have not yet been released. Microsoft plans to integrate the new Teams features with Dynamics 365. (Source: The Verge and XDA)

Why this is important to your business:

This is because you can use any device with or without Windows installed, have full access to your Windows desktop through Microsoft’s cloud services, and experience it as if you were sitting at your desk. Big news for users. The new integration streamlines the corporate collaboration process and enables users to troubleshoot, share information, and collaborate in Teams chat.

