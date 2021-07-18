Dell XPS Desktop 8940 Special Edition Review: Lots of Computers in a Small Space





Josh Goldman / CNET

The Dell XPS Desktop 8940 is a great little desktop for a laptop person like me. Like Dell’s spremium XPS laptops, XPS desktops are attractive, small and perfect for tight spaces. However, unlike laptops, there are many upgrade opportunities that can help you meet your changing needs.

Compact yet spacious with plenty of internal component options I like and dislike the assortment of front and rear ports Basic accessories No rear USB-C port Not as good as an XPS laptop From basic to fully loaded

Dell XPS desktops start at around $ 640, and the special edition version with the “Mineral White” case starts at around $ 980. In the UK, desktops start at 899 and in Australia it costs AU $ 2,399, but special editions are not currently available in these regions. Apart from the color of the chassis, the difference depends on what goes inside the chassis.

For example, the basic configuration of the standard model starts with integrated graphics, but can be configured with up to 12GB of GeForce RTX 3060 or 8GB of Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card. The Special Edition, on the other hand, starts with the 6GB GeForce GTX 1660 Super and extends to the 8GB GeForce RTX 3070. This was tested in combination with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor. Dell currently sells with an 11th generation processor compatible with the Core i9-11900K.

When you loosen the two knob screws, it becomes.

Josh Goldman / CNET

It can be configured with up to 64GB of 2933MHz memory, but supports up to 128GB. Similarly, it’s available with up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSDs and 2TB of 7,200rpm hard drives for storage, but the open bay at the top of the case leaves room for more. Dell also offers 360 or 500 watt power supplies. If you want, you can finish it all off with a Blu-ray burner. This is useful if you want to get this for content creation, or if you just need it. Easy option for backup. DVD burner is standard. When fully loaded, it’s just over $ 3,000.

The exact configuration of my review system is no longer available, but 11th generation Core i7, 32GB memory, 1TB SSD and 2TB HDD, 8GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 500 watt power supply, and Blu-ray The drive is $ 2,283. Considering the current graphics card price and availability issues, this price is relatively reasonable. However, at this price, it should come with a better keyboard and mouse. It seems wrong to pair this system with a plain wired keyboard and mouse set, which may be due to my experience with XPS laptops. You might think it’s not a big deal, but if Apple bundles a high-quality wireless keyboard and mouse with your iMac, it’s supposed to be Dell’s premium PC line, so ignore it. You can not.

It looks good

If you want the performance of your gaming desktop but not the look, this XPS is a good place to start. Although lacking the stylishness and overall sophistication of the XPS laptop line, the front is attractive and allows ample airflow while being easily removed and cleaned. The rest of the chassis is like a basic beige box, but because it’s a magnesium alloy, it weighs at least less than 20 pounds.

There is a nice assortment of ports on the front.

Josh Goldman / CNET

There is plenty of clearance around the processor and graphics card, so the airflow from the fan is unrestricted. Even if you use games such as Full HD Far Cry V with high graphics settings to render 4K video or hit over 150 frames per second, your desktop remains very quiet. The 10th generation Intel processor in my system worked well, but based on the new system tested on the 11th generation chip, I can now expect it to be faster. We also tested the XPS tower on a Dell 27-inch UltraSharp 4K PremierColor UP2720Q monitor. This proved to be a great partner for modifying raw photos and color correction videos.

The back panel has plenty of connections, including four USB 3.1 (Gen 1) ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a 5.1 audio jack, and a Killer E2600 Gigabit Ethernet that saves lives when you need to upload large video files at high speeds. There are options. There are no Thunderbolt 3 or 4 ports. This is also useful for speeding up file transfers or running a hub to your desk. However, it has a USB 3.1 Type-C Gen1 port on the front that supports speeds up to 5 Gbit / s.

Josh Goldman / CNET When size matters

A small laptop always makes the most sense to me, as I spend more time commuting and working on the bus or train than working from home. Or, at least until a pandemic occurred, after which the years of commuting stopped terribly. Suddenly, I had a small desk at home for the first time in more than 10 years and was working on a power-hungry laptop to meet the needs of not being able to upgrade.

The XPS Desktop 8940 is a great complement to ultra-portable laptops like Dell’s XPS line. Even if it includes video and photo editing and games, it can be configured to suit your performance needs. If you’re looking for something small and attractive that you can start with a more conservative configuration and build as your needs change, this is a solid choice. This is a flexibility you wouldn’t get on a small Mac Mini-type computer or all-in-one, but it’s not big enough to lose floor or desk space.

